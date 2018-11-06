Tired of sharing a bathroom with their teenage sons, the owners extended to gain a spacious bedroom with en suite

‘With our two sons getting older and space and privacy becoming more important, we decided to extend upstairs to create another bedroom and bathroom,’ says the owner of this five-bedroom modern detached house in Cheltenham.

‘We built the extension over the sitting room and knocked through the old bathroom, which gave us a corridor to the new rooms and a decent-sized shower room for the boys.’

The extension cost £70,000 and the project took six months. They gave the new en suite a simple monochrome scheme, which can evolve with different accessories and artwork. ‘I’d always wanted a freestanding bath, so that was number one on my wish list!’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Isla bath, £404.99, Soak

‘I’ve learned to always start a scheme with something you really love. I fell in love with the palm print wallpaper for the bedroom and everything in the bathroom was chosen to work alongside that.’

‘Because our room is so tucked away, we didn’t need doors on the en suite. It means the light flows between the rooms and I can lie in the bath and watch the telly in the bedroom!’

Get the look

Buy now: Cole & Son Palm Jungle wallpaper, £100 a roll, John Lewis

‘I used a deep blue shade on one wall but kept the rest white and introduced texture and pattern with the tiles. I added bits and pieces I found in junk shops and on eBay while working on projects for my company, Rachel Collis Design.’

Get the look

Buy now: Farrow & Ball Hague Blue modern emulsion, £45 for 2.5ltrs, B&Q

The shower was built into the corner of the room. A false wall was built to create the enclosure, which left the perfect nook for the loo, out of sight inside the doorway. A black shower frame won’t show fingerprints and smears like chrome.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Victorian Chequer floor tiles, £72.22 per sq m, Topps Tiles

Buy now: Mode Tate black shower door, £209, Victoria Plum

The owner bought the marble-topped washstand in a house clearance sale and upcycled it, changing the handles and painting it black. The mirror was another vintage find, which she painted black to match the washstand.

Get the look

Buy now: Nordlux bulkhead wall lights in brass, £68 each, John Lewis

Buy now: Idaho laundry basket, £50, Habitat

A hanging plant adds style without using surface space.

Get the look

Buy now: For a similar washstand, try the Chichester, from £1,010, Neptune

‘This bathroom is our private retreat,’ says the owner. ‘It’s a grown-up place to relax in now!