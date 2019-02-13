Charcoal-grey-bathroom-makeover-with-black-roll-top-bath-and-quirky-artwork

Getting creative kept costs low for this owner

‘For years, my bathroom had been at the bottom of my to-do list, with every other room in the house taking priority,’ says the owner. ‘Before I got around to giving it a makeover at last, it had a shabby-chic look, with a grey tiled floor, cream walls and duck- egg blue accents.

We have makeovers covering every style and colour palette, plus plenty more kitchen ideas

Sharethrough (Mobile)

‘It was characterless, and not my cup of tea at all. When we moved here in 2004, the scheme was tolerable, but my tastes have evolved dramatically since. Now, I favour dark hues and an eclectic mix of furnishings, so I made it my mission to infuse the bathroom with those elements.’

Before she could begin giving the room a new look, the owner had to think about how the space would function. The family already had a freestanding bath, but the owner wasn’t keen on its position, so they had the plumbing rerouted to allow their new, more modern bath to face toward the fireplace. ‘We also took the time to replaster walls and repair original features, such as the coving, to give us a high-quality finish.’

‘Decor-wise, I had an idea of what I wanted the room to look like, but definitely winged it somewhat. The walls were always going to be dark, and I ended up going for a deep grey that looks stylish and helps to offset my accessories. It looks fantastic, particularly with the period features and sash window.’

‘The school-style WC with a wall-mounted cistern was a must, as was wall art, as I think it can really help to harness the mood of a room. I love art, and I also like to paint as a hobby, so artwork is a dominant theme in every room of our home.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Rhino classic polished concrete black vinyl flooring, £18.99 per sq m, Carpetright

Buy now: Similar Charlotte Edwards black Richmond freestanding bath, £840, JT Spas

Buy now: Similar Ideal Home Super Soft 600 gsm Zero Twist towel range in Blossom, from £8, Very

‘Prior to starting the project, I made a long wish list, which featured a concrete floor and old copper taps, among other pricey finishes. However, after having redecorated the rest of the house, I found that our funds didn’t stretch quite as far as I’d have liked, so I made a few small compromises.’

‘I went for lino flooring, as I’m not a fan of tiles, and altered some copper garden taps to get the look I was after. This actually worked in my favour, as they have the most beautiful patina.’

‘I love industrial design, so metal was always going to be a big factor in the room,’ says the owner. ‘I managed to incorporate a metallic element with the sink unit, which is a reclaimed school work bench and by far my favourite feature.’

‘There’s also the large vanity mirror and the bath splashback, made from American tin ceiling tiles I sourced at an antiques fair.’

Get the look

Buy now: Duravit Vero washbowl, £150, CP Hart

Enquire online: Walls painted in Dinner Jacket walls and ceiling paint, £28 for 2.5ltrs, Valspar

Buy now: Similar Ideal Home Set of 3 Teal Etched Candle Holders, £12.99, Very

‘Otherwise, the scheme has come together completely organically. I tend to purchase pieces I like before figuring out where they will look most at home, and it seems to have worked so far.’

Some of the art you see was purchased from artists the owner found online. Others, she created herself.

Get the look

Buy now: I like Boring Things print, £20, King & McGaw

Buy now: Similar Trellis tin tiles, £19 each, Rockett St George

‘I tend to invest in decorative items such as ornaments and planters, which I can move from room to room, depending on my mood,’ says the owner.

Video Of The Week

‘My interiors are ever evolving, as I’m constantly inspired by accounts I follow on Instagram, where I also share photos of my own updates at @skullandcactus. I mostly get a positive reaction to my bold bathroom scheme – particularly on Instagram – but I understand that dark decor isn’t for everyone.’

‘But if you’re tempted to try it in your own home, I say go for it! I did, and I couldn’t be happier with my bold, brooding bathroom.’