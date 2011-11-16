Be inspired by this contemporary open-plan kitchen

Using Scandinavian inspiration, the owners decorated the kitchen in muted tones of bleached wood, off white, and soft grey green, in a classic Shaker style with a modern, updated twist.

The worktop and wooden cabinets are all from Wickes

Kitchen before
This is image 2 of 9

Kitchen before

This dated and impractical kitchen was transformed by the owners who were eager to create a large, airy family space. Knocking through to the adjacent garage enlarged the space, and folding glass doors connect the kitchen with the outside.

Overall cost: £21,260

Click ahead to see the dramatic transformation…

Image credit: David Parmiter
Breakfast bar
This is image 3 of 9

Breakfast bar

A breakfast bar in the middle of the room, creates a useful U-shape kitchen, and pulls on natural divisions in the room. Black bar stools match the sleek black worktops, and contrast with the bleached wood flooring.

The black bar stools are from Argos, and the flooring was sourced form Atkinson & Kirby.

Image credit: David Parmiter
Built-in appliances
This is image 4 of 9

Built-in appliances

A stainless-steel sink with simple filter tap sits on the breakfast bar within easy reach of these built-in appliances. The owners chose to keep the coffee machine and microwave in a separate unit also housing the built-in fridge freezer.

This filter tap was sourced from Wickes, and for appliances look at Appliances Direct.

Image credit: David Parmiter
Range cooker
This is image 5 of 9

Range cooker

The owners chose a contemporary range cooker with induction hob to keep the kitchen looking fresh and modern. A matching stainless-steel cooker hood, and utensil rack unifies the look.

The range cooker, induction hob, and matching cooker hood are all from Appliances Direct.  For similar utensil storage, head to IKEA.

Image credit: David Parmiter
Clever storage
This is image 9 of 9

Clever storage

The owners added clever pull-out larder drawers around the kitchen, to create a really useable and practical space.

This storage unit was sourced at Wickes.

Looking for more kitchen inspiration?  Why not take a look at our kitchen channel for more ideas and inspiration, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook to keep up-to-date with all the latest interiors gossip?

Image credit: David Parmiter

