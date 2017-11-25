Wake up and smell the coffee… for just £49.99 with the Aldi coffee machine

This weekend, the fabulous Aldi coffee machine has to be our pick of the best Specialbuys

Fancy yourself as a top-notch barista? That can now be a reality, and it will only cost you £49.99 thanks to this Aldi coffee machine that’s on a Specialbuy this weekend.

Get mornings off to a flying start with a freshly prepared coffee before you’ve even left the house. Having your own coffee machine is a great time saver – you can be busy brewing while you finish getting ready for the day ahead. On the cost front it’s easier on the pocket – have you ever calculate how much you spend when you’re forking out £3 a day on takeaways from the giant coffee chains?! If you haven’t already, maybe don’t – just trust us it’s higher than you’d wish.

Best to bag yourself a bargain coffee machine to save on all fronts.

Looking for other Specialbuys this weekend? Read: Aldi’s copper pans will give your kitchen the wow factor

Serve espresso-based coffee drinks for all your guests over the festive period with this fabulous festive red number! Fear not, it will still be suitably stylish enough to cheer up your kitchen after Christmas.

Buy now: Ambiano Espresso Maker, £49.99

Small but mighty this Ambiano Espresso Maker is packed full of features!

Key features Steam regulation; Thermometer; Temperature indicator light; Espresso brewing function; Milk frothing function; Removable water tank (approx. 1.2L capacity); Drip tray with removable draining rack; Measuring spoon/presser; Steam nozzle for milk frothing; Filter holder with 2 filters and crema system; Pump pressure: approx. 15 bar; Measuring spoon and coffee presser.

Related: Best Black Friday furniture deals 2017 – all the latest offers from John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and more

In addition to the flame red colourway the espresso machine is available in a sleek white option _ ideal for the more contemporary kitchen.

Buy now: Ambiano Espresso Maker, £49.99

There’s a misconception that because it’s ‘cheap’ it’s not good quality – to dispel that theory the machine comes with a free three-year warranty.

Video Of The Week

The espresso maker is online now and in store this weekend, so be quick – as with all specialbuys once it’s gone, it’s gone.