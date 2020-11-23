We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi’s Premium Kitchen range has made a welcome return, with a host of new additions for 2020. The on-trend Aldi copper pans are back online, and in stores now – just in time for Christmas.

As always the premium cooking accessories are an absolute bargain, with prices starting from £19.99! From frying pans, saucepans and milk pans, to sauté pans, woks and stock pots – this range has it all.

Shoppers need to be quick – as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Specialbuys of the week: Aldi copper pans

Hard-wearing copper pans are a worthwhile investment for style and durability. Plus they are as beautiful as they are practical.

Made from of a blend of cooper, aluminium and stainless-steel – copper cookware produces professional results every time. Often professional quality comes with a high end price tag, but not when Aldi have anything to do with it.

Buy now: Small Copper Milk Pan, £19.99, Aldi

Buy now: Large Copper Saute Pan, £34.99, Aldi

The copper coating on these Kirton House pans conducts heat effectively, offering better heat distribution and giving precise control when cooking.

The range of saucepans and frying pans all feature a durable Teflon non-stick coating, to help make both cooking and washing up a breeze. These pans are best suited to an induction hob, but can also be used on gas.

New items in the copper collection

In addition to the copper pans, the collection features a number of top-quality, stylish kitchen gifts too! The Premium Kitchen Gadget Assortment has everything from can openers, peelers, nutcrackers, cork screws, ice cream scoops and garlic presses – meaning every catering angle is covered.

The copper kitchen accessories range also features pizza slices, mashers and more. All from just £2.99 each.

With so many of us turning to the dark side with kitchen colour choices, it can be tricky to find accessories in a colour that really wows. Copper accentuates rich navy and charcoal shades perfectly. So you can create a striking scheme that’s high in the style stakes by combining inky blue walls or cabinets with these on-trend copper accessories.

These fabulous pans are available online and in store right now. Be quick because stocks will only last for as long as they last!