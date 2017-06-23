Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week

Never miss another Aldi Specialbuys event as we keep you updated here on the latest collections before they hit the stores



If like us you love Aldi Specialbuys then keep an eye on this page to ensure you never miss out. We have a hot-line direct to Aldi HQ and therefore get the heads up for all things new. We bring you news of fabulous new Aldi Specialbuys products before they even launch in store and online.

Don’t miss

If you’re planning on doing any form of camping this summer it’s worth checking out this new range.

Read: Don’t miss this fabulous new Aldi camping range

In stores now!

This new range of home gym equipment and activewear is enough to tempt us to run to our nearest store. The team here at HQ all want the 6-in-1 Core trainers that’s only £29.99.

See the full range here: Aldi’s home gym equipment is tempting us to run to nearest store

Coming soon!

We.can.not.wait! The up and coming Designer Lounge range is full of great home accessories, at unbeatable prices! We predict that lamp to be an instant sell-out. This collection is available from 17th of May.

Read all about the new range here: Aldi specials exclusive first look: new Designer Lounge range coming soon!

Wedding range

Are you heading down the aisle this year? It’ll be worth a trip down the aisles of Aldi first to stock on wedding decorations and accessories. This new Aldi specialbuys range is not available until Sunday 13th May.

Read all about it here: Save the date! Fabulous Aldi wedding range is coming soon

Baby and Toddler event

Hot off the press, we reveal Aldi are bringing the sell-out rocking chair to the UK! The armchair/rocking chair proved so popular overseas, it sold about in 60 seconds!

Read here for more on this range: Aldi rocking chair proves so popular, it’s gone in 60 seconds!

Garden furniture: Aldi vs John Lewis

Style for style, on a budget! We’re comparing this latest collection to John Lewis, to see how much you could be saving.

Read full details here: Aldi takes on the mighty John Lewis with its lookalike garden furniture

Garden furniture range

It’s that time again! This year Aldi has exceeded our expectations for the garden furniture range. There is double the amount on offer this year at even lower prices than last year! The Aldi specialbuys Corner Sofa above is just £189.99!

Read more: Replacing garden furniture this year? You can’t afford to miss this Aldi range

The return of the hot tub

It was always on the cards, after the phenomenal response last year! The Aldi hot tub is back for pre-order weekend, Sunday 25th March. Best of all it’s even cheaper than last year. Read all about it here: The Aldi hot tub is back! This weekend sees the return of sell-out spa pool

Craft supplies

Craft enthusiasts rejoice! Aldi are launching a Hobby and Craft range Thursday 5th April! With everything from sewing machines to all your haberdashery needs this range is not to be missed.

Read here for full details: Aldi is launching a range of hobby and craft supplies

Pet accessories





Looking to treat a pampered pooch? The new range of pet accessories are understated and chic, featuring fluffy blankets and cosy pet beds. In addition to pet beds there are also pamper products for both cats and dogs.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Read more Attention pet owners! Aldi has a new range for our beloved pets

Drill N Fix it range

Home improvements have never been easier to achieve on a budget, thanks to the top-quality tools and accessories on offer at Aldi this week. Read the full story here: Aldi has got DIY nailed with its latest Specialbuys range

Spring homeware range

This Thursday Aldi launched its Spring Home Specialbuys range…and it’s not to be missed. These class wooden tripod lamps are just the start, there are marble tables, retro fob clocks and layers of lush soft furnishings.

Read more: Aldi’s new Spring Home Specialbuys are available TODAY!

Valentine’s day gifts

Love is in the air next week at Aldi as the Valentines Day range goes on sale from the 31st January! Read here to see what treats lay in store: Aldi is all set to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style

If you’re welcoming a little bundle of joy into your home, you might want to check out this new Nursery furniture collection Aldi nursery furniture at prices that won’t leave you crying like a baby

Kitchen buys

They went into store just this weekend gone, so you can still grab them while they last. From slow cookers to blenders this new range of kitchen appliances will have you firmly on track for any healthy eating plan this winter.

Read here for all the info: New Aldi kitchen buys; for making deliciously healthy meals

Fitness equipment

Who’s planning on hitting the gym post-Christmas to work off the festive feast? Aldi have already got it covered with a range of bargain gym equipment, gadgets and stylish work-out garments. It is available for pre-order this Sunday 24th December. Read Aldi are already one step ahead on post-Christmas fitness

Luxury bedding

Make your guests feel like they are staying in a posh hotel with a little help from the luxury new bedding in store and online now from Aldi. With Luxury duck feather duvets and 300 thread count sheets, at prices starting from £6.99 – this dreamy collection is one not to be missed. In store from Sunday 17th December.

For further details of this collection read here: Aldi’s got luxury guest bedding covered this Christmas

Christmas party collection

Are you playing host to a festive soirée or New Year’s Eve party? While you’re in Aldi picking up some party nibbles and bubbles you might want to to stock up on fabulous new ‘Hosting Christmas Dinner’ range of Specialbuys.

Read here to see full details of this new party collection: This Aldi Christmas party collection lets you entertain on a budget

Aldi candles

The best selling candles are available as Limited Edition three-wick candles – making the ideal Christmas gift! In addition to the candles, there are gift sets of diffusers and travel-sized candles. Read here for more: Aldi’s Jo Malone rivalling candles are now available as Christmas gift sets!

Vintage-style lamps

The lamp is coming back this weekend, to buy in store only from this Sunday 3rd December.



Back with a brand new makeover the vintage-style lamps are available in black and copper. The desk lamp comes in at the bargain price of £19.99, while its larger cousin, a floor lamp, is priced at £39.99. Having sold out online already you’ll need to get yourself down to store asap to bag yourself one of these lamps.

Read the full story here: The £20 vintage-style Aldi lamp stylists were raving about IS BACK!

Sunday 3rd December- Christmas jumpers

Ho ho ho, tis the season to be jolly! This weekend in store is all about Christmas jumpers for all the family.

click here to read more: Aldi Christmas jumpers launch this week and there’s one for all the family – including the dog!

Copper pans

Dropping in store and online today, Thursday 23rd November is a range of sleek copper pans to make sure you stay stylish while cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Copper is a highly durable material used for cookware to give professional results every time. that often leads to high-end price tags, that’s where Aldi saves the day!! You too can cook like a pro at a fraction of the price now thanks to today’s specialbuys, prices start from just £19.99.

For full details read here; Aldi’s copper pans will give your kitchen the wow factor

Christmas at Aldi

To see the full range of Christmas decorations and lights read Giant inflatable Santa, a Christmas projector and light-up stag’s head – Aldi has Christmas decorations covered

As Christmas approaches the focus is very much on gifts and accessories to make Christmas run smoothly. This weekend sees the launch of a gift wrap range to ensure your presents are beautifully presented on the big day. Don’t miss the Christmas gift wrap, present sacks, card garlands, crackers and much more this Sunday 12th November.

See a preview of the full gift wrap range here: Aldi has Christmas all wrapped up with this latest craft range

Aldi faux fur range

This homeware range boasts faux fur accessories and two-tone sequin cushions. With a simple stroke these reversible cushions change colour.

Read more here: You heard it here first: Aldi are selling luxurious faux fur rugs and sequin cushions

Aldi Wooden toys

On sale tomorrow, Thursday 26th October, is a range of fabulous wooden toys. Bringing a feeling of nostalgia to playtime the range of traditional toys features dolls houses, train sets, kitchens, work bench and tool set, rocking horses and play shops. With something for all ages this range will is all parents needs to inspire their children to step away from the electronic gadgets this month!

Read more here: Aldi Special buys this week are a game changer

Aldi reed diffusers

Video Of The Week

Following in the footsteps of the highly publicised Aldi scented candles comes a range of luxury reed diffusers. The candles, that Aldi themselves branded as the Jo Malone-rivalling luxury candles, were so popular they went from a specialbuy to a becoming a regularly stocked item.

Read more: Aldi launch reed diffusers to join best-selling Jo Malone-rivalling candles

Keep your eyes peeled for the next installment. With all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone.

Watch this space….