Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week
Never miss another Aldi Specialbuys event as we keep you updated here on the latest collections before they hit the stores
If like us you love Aldi Specialbuys then keep an eye on this page to ensure you never miss out. We have a hot-line direct to Aldi HQ and therefore get the heads up for all things new. We bring you news of fabulous new Aldi Specialbuys products before they even launch in store and online.
Don’t miss
If you’re planning on doing any form of camping this summer it’s worth checking out this new range.
Read: Don’t miss this fabulous new Aldi camping range
In stores now!
This new range of home gym equipment and activewear is enough to tempt us to run to our nearest store. The team here at HQ all want the 6-in-1 Core trainers that’s only £29.99.
See the full range here: Aldi’s home gym equipment is tempting us to run to nearest store
Coming soon!
We.can.not.wait! The up and coming Designer Lounge range is full of great home accessories, at unbeatable prices! We predict that lamp to be an instant sell-out. This collection is available from 17th of May.
Read all about the new range here: Aldi specials exclusive first look: new Designer Lounge range coming soon!
Wedding range
Are you heading down the aisle this year? It’ll be worth a trip down the aisles of Aldi first to stock on wedding decorations and accessories. This new Aldi specialbuys range is not available until Sunday 13th May.
Read all about it here: Save the date! Fabulous Aldi wedding range is coming soon
Baby and Toddler event
Hot off the press, we reveal Aldi are bringing the sell-out rocking chair to the UK! The armchair/rocking chair proved so popular overseas, it sold about in 60 seconds!
Read here for more on this range: Aldi rocking chair proves so popular, it’s gone in 60 seconds!
Garden furniture: Aldi vs John Lewis
Style for style, on a budget! We’re comparing this latest collection to John Lewis, to see how much you could be saving.
Read full details here: Aldi takes on the mighty John Lewis with its lookalike garden furniture
Garden furniture range
It’s that time again! This year Aldi has exceeded our expectations for the garden furniture range. There is double the amount on offer this year at even lower prices than last year! The Aldi specialbuys Corner Sofa above is just £189.99!
Read more: Replacing garden furniture this year? You can’t afford to miss this Aldi range
The return of the hot tub
It was always on the cards, after the phenomenal response last year! The Aldi hot tub is back for pre-order weekend, Sunday 25th March. Best of all it’s even cheaper than last year. Read all about it here: The Aldi hot tub is back! This weekend sees the return of sell-out spa pool
Craft supplies
Craft enthusiasts rejoice! Aldi are launching a Hobby and Craft range Thursday 5th April! With everything from sewing machines to all your haberdashery needs this range is not to be missed.
Read here for full details: Aldi is launching a range of hobby and craft supplies
Pet accessories
Looking to treat a pampered pooch? The new range of pet accessories are understated and chic, featuring fluffy blankets and cosy pet beds. In addition to pet beds there are also pamper products for both cats and dogs.
Read more Attention pet owners! Aldi has a new range for our beloved pets
Drill N Fix it range
Home improvements have never been easier to achieve on a budget, thanks to the top-quality tools and accessories on offer at Aldi this week. Read the full story here: Aldi has got DIY nailed with its latest Specialbuys range
Spring homeware range
This Thursday Aldi launched its Spring Home Specialbuys range…and it’s not to be missed. These class wooden tripod lamps are just the start, there are marble tables, retro fob clocks and layers of lush soft furnishings.
Read more: Aldi’s new Spring Home Specialbuys are available TODAY!
Valentine’s day gifts
Love is in the air next week at Aldi as the Valentines Day range goes on sale from the 31st January! Read here to see what treats lay in store: Aldi is all set to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style
If you’re welcoming a little bundle of joy into your home, you might want to check out this new Nursery furniture collection Aldi nursery furniture at prices that won’t leave you crying like a baby
Kitchen buys
They went into store just this weekend gone, so you can still grab them while they last. From slow cookers to blenders this new range of kitchen appliances will have you firmly on track for any healthy eating plan this winter.
Read here for all the info: New Aldi kitchen buys; for making deliciously healthy meals
Fitness equipment
Who’s planning on hitting the gym post-Christmas to work off the festive feast? Aldi have already got it covered with a range of bargain gym equipment, gadgets and stylish work-out garments. It is available for pre-order this Sunday 24th December. Read Aldi are already one step ahead on post-Christmas fitness
Luxury bedding
Make your guests feel like they are staying in a posh hotel with a little help from the luxury new bedding in store and online now from Aldi. With Luxury duck feather duvets and 300 thread count sheets, at prices starting from £6.99 – this dreamy collection is one not to be missed. In store from Sunday 17th December.
For further details of this collection read here: Aldi’s got luxury guest bedding covered this Christmas
Christmas party collection
Are you playing host to a festive soirée or New Year’s Eve party? While you’re in Aldi picking up some party nibbles and bubbles you might want to to stock up on fabulous new ‘Hosting Christmas Dinner’ range of Specialbuys.
Read here to see full details of this new party collection: This Aldi Christmas party collection lets you entertain on a budget
Aldi candles
The best selling candles are available as Limited Edition three-wick candles – making the ideal Christmas gift! In addition to the candles, there are gift sets of diffusers and travel-sized candles. Read here for more: Aldi’s Jo Malone rivalling candles are now available as Christmas gift sets!
Vintage-style lamps
The lamp is coming back this weekend, to buy in store only from this Sunday 3rd December.
Back with a brand new makeover the vintage-style lamps are available in black and copper. The desk lamp comes in at the bargain price of £19.99, while its larger cousin, a floor lamp, is priced at £39.99. Having sold out online already you’ll need to get yourself down to store asap to bag yourself one of these lamps.
Read the full story here: The £20 vintage-style Aldi lamp stylists were raving about IS BACK!
Sunday 3rd December- Christmas jumpers
Ho ho ho, tis the season to be jolly! This weekend in store is all about Christmas jumpers for all the family.
click here to read more: Aldi Christmas jumpers launch this week and there’s one for all the family – including the dog!
Copper pans
Dropping in store and online today, Thursday 23rd November is a range of sleek copper pans to make sure you stay stylish while cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Copper is a highly durable material used for cookware to give professional results every time. that often leads to high-end price tags, that’s where Aldi saves the day!! You too can cook like a pro at a fraction of the price now thanks to today’s specialbuys, prices start from just £19.99.
For full details read here; Aldi’s copper pans will give your kitchen the wow factor
Christmas at Aldi
To see the full range of Christmas decorations and lights read Giant inflatable Santa, a Christmas projector and light-up stag’s head – Aldi has Christmas decorations covered
As Christmas approaches the focus is very much on gifts and accessories to make Christmas run smoothly. This weekend sees the launch of a gift wrap range to ensure your presents are beautifully presented on the big day. Don’t miss the Christmas gift wrap, present sacks, card garlands, crackers and much more this Sunday 12th November.
See a preview of the full gift wrap range here: Aldi has Christmas all wrapped up with this latest craft range
Aldi faux fur range
This homeware range boasts faux fur accessories and two-tone sequin cushions. With a simple stroke these reversible cushions change colour.
Read more here: You heard it here first: Aldi are selling luxurious faux fur rugs and sequin cushions
Aldi Wooden toys
On sale tomorrow, Thursday 26th October, is a range of fabulous wooden toys. Bringing a feeling of nostalgia to playtime the range of traditional toys features dolls houses, train sets, kitchens, work bench and tool set, rocking horses and play shops. With something for all ages this range will is all parents needs to inspire their children to step away from the electronic gadgets this month!
Read more here: Aldi Special buys this week are a game changer
Aldi reed diffusers
Following in the footsteps of the highly publicised Aldi scented candles comes a range of luxury reed diffusers. The candles, that Aldi themselves branded as the Jo Malone-rivalling luxury candles, were so popular they went from a specialbuy to a becoming a regularly stocked item.
Read more: Aldi launch reed diffusers to join best-selling Jo Malone-rivalling candles
Keep your eyes peeled for the next installment. With all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone.
Watch this space….