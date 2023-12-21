The best Boxing Day Furniture deals of 2023 – save big on stylish pieces for your home

When it comes to finding stylish furniture deals, we've got you covered with our guide, whether you're looking to overhaul your interior or furnish a new home from scratch this Boxing Day.

Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities post-Christmas to find great furniture deals, so if you're looking to score a bargain on a big-ticket item like one of the best sofa beds, a new sofa, a dining room table, bed frame, or some essential storage furniture, then you'll find all you need to know right here.

We've found up to 60% off selected sofas, up to 40% off dining tables, and big discounts on bed frames and storage furniture, plus much more.

To help you jump straight to all today's best Boxing Day furniture sales, we've rounded up the cream of the crop on this page, including up to 50% off at DUSK and Dreams, up to 40% off at La Redoute and Swyft, up to 30% off at Darlings of Chelsea, plus big discounts at John Lewis & Partners, Sofa.com, and many more big-name furniture stores.

As well as curating all the top furniture deals on our radar, we've also included when's the best time to find a deal, where to get the best furniture at discounted prices and how to know if you've got a good deal.

Keep on scrolling to uncover today's biggest savings and find out which deals are the Ideal Home team's top picks, and remember to check out our Boxing Day home deals page for even more bargains when you're done.

Best Boxing Day furniture deals and sales

Where to shop

We've curated an A-Z of all the biggest furniture sales you can shop today, with discounts on living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture.

Today's biggest furniture sales

Anthropologie | SALE NOW ON

Print and pattern abound in Anthropologie's furniture collection with upholstered chairs in pretty pastels and maximalist side tables. Now with up to 50% off almost everything.

Barker and Stonehouse | SALE NOW ON

The Barker and Stonehouse sale is now on and currently offering up to 25% off furniture, including discounts on statement coffee and side tables, stylish TV units and sideboards, wow-factor dining collections, and versatile bedroom furniture.

Bensons for Beds | SALE NOW ON

Bensons for Beds' Black Friday sale run through Cyber Monday up until Tuesday 28th November offering up to 50% off all things bedroom-related, with savings on mattresses and money off bed frames, including stylish wooden options, upholstered ottomans, and practical storage divans.

Cox & Cox | SALE NOW ON

Scandinavian cool meets classic English style in Cox & Cox's collection, and with up to 50% off selected furniture and decor – including some great oak dining sets and storage furniture – these discounts are well worth snapping up.

Darlings of Chelsea | SALE NOW ON

Best known for its sofas, sofa beds, armchairs, and upholstered beds, furniture from Darlings of Chelsea may be an investment, but our hands-on testing has proved it's an investment worth making. There's currently up to 30% off a whole host of lines.

Dreams | SALE NOW ON

The Dreams sale is still offering savings of up to 50% off selected beds and mattresses. That includes money off ottoman storage beds, and discounts on the brand's popular upholstered and wooden bed frames.

DUSK | SALE NOW ON

Whilst you might be more familiar with its bedding, DUSK now offers furniture too, and the brand's current up to 50% off flash sale is offering up some great savings. There are discounts on storage beds, stylish sofas, and accent furniture (as well as the brand's luxury look bed linen). There's currently an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15.

French Connection | SALE NOW ON

French Connection's furniture collection may be on the smaller side, but it always includes some hero pieces to lust after, plus the brand's up to 50% off sale has now begun on selected items on-site and in-store.

Furniture and Choice | SALE NOW ON

Home to a wide range of affordable furniture, Furniture Choice's prices just got even better in the brand's up to 40% off furniture sale. Sofas are now available from just £249.99, dining deals from £39.99, and bedroom deals from £139.99.

Garden Trading | SALE NOW ON

Despite the name, Garden Trading offers far more than just outdoor furniture. The brand's robust and understated indoor furniture has a slightly industrial feel that we love, and there's now up to 60% off everything online.

John Lewis & Partners | SALE NOW ON

John Lewis & Partners has some great furniture deals on offer at the moment, including up to 30% off sofas, armchairs, dining chairs, and accent furniture. There are also deals to be found on lighting and home accessories.

La Redoute | SALE NOW ON

One of our go-to destinations for on-trend and affordable homeware, La Redoute has a great interior collection and even better discounts. You can currently find up to 50% off a wide range of furniture online.

Nkuku | SALE NOW ON

Nkuku works with makers throughout the world, combining timeless design with traditional skills and natural and repurposed materials to create its distinctive furniture and home decor collections. Even better, there's still up to 50% off selected lines.

OKA | SALE NOW ON

If you want to invest in timeless furniture, then OKA combines classic British style with inspiration drawn from across the globe. The brand's current sale is offering up to 50% off selected furniture and homeware.

Rockett St George | SALE NOW ON

Our go-to for mid-Century modern furniture, Rockett St George's current sale has up to 50% off statement sideboards, dark wood cabinets, and elegant brass accent furniture.

Snug | SALE NOW ON

If you’re hoping to score a saving on a sofa and get super fast delivery, then sofa-in-a-box brand Snug is your best bet. Snug offers next-day delivery on all of its sofas and sofa beds, including the lines in its up to 10% off sale.

Sofa.com | SALE NOW ON

Sofa.com is offering up to 60% off the stylish and now super-affordable Jack Wills collection, featuring the best-selling Jack sofa. It's available in nine great colourways, including five velvet options, and we think it's well worth snapping up.

Soho Home | SALE NOW ON

Inspired by the decor of the Soho Houses across the globe, the Soho Home furniture collection is full of lust-worthy pieces. Yes, it's expensive, but there's now up to 20% off the full range (and 25% off for members) which certainly helps.

Swyft | SALE NOW ON

Sofa-in-a-box brand Swyft doesn't run sales that often, so the current up to 40% off deals are well worth checking out. Especially if you want a sofa or sofa bed that can be delivered in just 24 hours, or you have awkward access problems that the brand's easy-to-assemble flat-packed builds can solve.

Very | SALE NOW ON

Very is currently running a fantastic Very Big sale, with thousands of products reduced, including furniture, homeware and Christmas decor.

Wayfair | SALE NOW ON

You're pretty much guaranteed to find some kind of sale action happening over on Wayfair, and this month is no exception with the brand's current sale delivering some big discounts on furniture and home decor, including beds, sofas, storage furniture, and much more.

West Elm | SALE NOW ON

The sales are turning up some real gems at West Elm, with the brand offering up to 50% off super stylish dining tables, bed frames, storage and accent furniture – as well as plenty of swoon-worthy home decor.

Today's best furniture deals

Sofa deals

Make sure to browse our top picks from all the best sofa sales on our sofa deals page where you'll find compact two-seater sofas, classic three-seaters, chaise, and corner sofas, alongside the best sofa bed buys. Find a sneak peek of our favourites from these below:

Jack Sofa | was from £999 now from £399 at Sofa.com

A part of Sofa.com's collaboration with British fashion brand Jack Wills, the Jack sofa is a stylish mix of mid-Century modern and contemporary design with medium-soft foam seating. Upholstery options are limited, but with up to 60% off right now it's currently a very good deal.