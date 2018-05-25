Let the bank holiday fun and games begin!

Enjoy fun for all the family over the long weekend with the latest range of outdoor games available at Marks & Spencer. Whether playing in the garden or at your local park, these entertaining new kits are just the thing to get the garden party started – and keep the kids happy!

These aren’t just any games, these are Marks & Spencer games – therefore they are all as high quality as they are high fun value! Whatever your game preference, there’s a charming wooden set to suit you this summer.

The mini golf set

Who doesn’t love a game of mini golf? We here at Ideal Home HQ particularly love golf of the crazy variety! This mini golf set is a great game to get the whole family practicing their swing. Make it more fun by creating your own crazy-style course by arranging the different obstacles to make putting that little bit more of a challenge. If we were going to buy any set, it would be this one. In fact, we might have to put in an order at lunchtime!

Buy now: Wooden Mini Golf Set, £29.50, M&S

The croquet set

Fancy a spot of croquet anyone? Lawn games don’t get more traditional than croquet. This leisurely game is perfect for all the family to enjoy at a relaxed pace in the balmy summer sunshine.

Buy now: Wooden Croquet Set, £35, M&S

The hoopla set

So simple yet so fun. Improve your aiming skills with a competitive game of hoopla. Fling the hoops at the beautifully crafted wooden target, aiming for the highest points to land the highest score.

Buy now: Wooden Hoopla Set, £19.50, M&S

The giant toppling tower

How high can you take the tower before it all comes crashing down? This super-sized version of popular jenga is just the thing to get the whole family on the edge of their seats. Build the suspense as you take it in turns to remove a block from the tower and place it on the top. The tower can reach over double its original height if you can hold your nerve!

Buy now: Wooden Giant Toppling Tower, £49.50, M&S

