Neon lights are the latest must-have home accessory

The latest trend lighting up Instagram right now is set to do the same for our homes in 2018

Once something becomes an Instagram craze it’s only a matter of time before it takes over our homes. Neon lights are that very thing! Seen everywhere at the homeware preview shows, everyone who was anyone introduced neon lights into its new season accessories collection.

Do you like keeping up the trends? Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

‘The neon light trend has been shining bright for a good few seasons now and is certainly set to continue for Spring 2018, ‘ says Claire Woodward, Senior Buyer of Lighting at Debenhams.

Claire goes on to explain the popularity of neon lights in our homes by saying, ‘From statement custom signs to small quirky table lamps, a neon light brings a sense of fun and personality to any room in an instant and makes for a great talking point.’

Debenhams has neon lights covered this season, from a pretty pink light that will have hearts aflutter to a cool cactus design – there’s something for everyone. Any one of these new playful lamps will illuminate your home in style.

Home Collection pink Heart Neon Table lamp, £50, Debenhams

Home Collection Cactus Neon Table Lamp, £50, Debenhams

Even if you’re not a Mcfly fan you can’t not love Tom Fletcher, if for nothing more than his Instagram! With plenty of pics of his home, the feed is a visual feast for the eyes – particularly any shots of the kitchen where you see this awesome bespoke neon sign!

If you’re looking to make a flamboyant statement then a neon flamingo light should do the trick!

I love Retro Neon Pink Flamingo Light, £129, Not on the High Street

Ah who doesn’t love a rainbow? This joyful motif is having a style moment of late, making it perfect for this new trend. Any one of these lights would be dreamy in a little girl’s bedroom, but that’s not to say up grown ups can’t have a rainbow shining bright in our own rooms.

Rainbow Neon Effect Feature Light, £35, Next

Create your own personal message with these 3 metre-long flexible neon light. You can careful bend and twist the lights to create a a feature for your walls.

Neon Effect Sign, £14.99, Argos

Pucker up! This luscious lip wall light is perfect to add a feminine feel to your home; it’s got a cool boutique hotel vibe.

Neon Wall Lamp Lips, £25, Hema

By her own admission Zoella is a big fan of neon lights, we’re sure her home will soon be filled with them!

Do what you love… #NeonLights A post shared by Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:44am PST

Happy sentiments look even more cheerful in neon!

Can we get a# for neon lights please! You can indeed, with thanks to Next.

Hello Feature Light, £30, Next

HELLO there trendy neon illumination. Imagine the warm welcome you’d offer with this striking sign lighting up your hallway.

All we have is now…and now is the time to get your home a neon light.

Always have a view of the moon with the addition of a quirky neon lamp.

Messages are made bolder with a little help from a pink neon light.

Introduce personality with a humorous take on the heart neon lamp.

If you’re not already on board with this new craze, get switched on and buy a neon light asap!