From Royal wedding tea towels to mugs, these are the buys we can't resist

With just hours to go now until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, the nerves are kicking in – and that’s just us! So what better way to calm ourselves than with some last-minute retail therapy.

We’ve sifted the treasure from the tat and picked out our favourite Royal wedding memorabilia.

Royal wedding tea towel

We love a commemorative tea towel here at Ideal Home. Not only are they handy for street party washing up, they can also be framed and served as artwork. And they are small enough to stash away for safe keeping after the event.

There’s something very classy about this illustrated design by Victoria Eggs. It shows the gates of Windsor Castle, where the couple will wed, with red used to highlight sprigs of roses and a Queen’s Guard.

Buy now: Royal Wedding Tea Towel – Harry & Meghan, £12, Daisy Park

Royal Wedding tote bag

Wear your love of the Royals with pride courtesy of this jolly tote bag. It’s already sold out at Cath Kidston’s online shop, but your should be able to find it in store, or it’s available at Daisy Park.

If totes aren’t your thing, the same design – featuring corgis and a Routemaster bus, natch – is available on a mug, plate and tea towel.

Buy now: Cath Kidston Harry & Meghan Royal Wedding Tote, £16, Daisy Park

Royal wedding mug

It’s traditionally a hotly contested category, and there are no shortage of choices this year if you’re planning to toast the newlyweds with a nice cup of tea.

Our winner, however, comes from the new Queen of Royal memorabilia – Emma Bridgewater. We’ve picked this design for the sweet inscription on the back. All together now, ‘awwwwww’.

Buy now: Royal Wedding Litho 1/2 Pint Mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

Royal wedding biscuit tin

So you’ve got the tea sorted. And now for the perfect accompaniment – dippy biscuits! This colourful tin contains two types. We’re assuming the lemon biscuits are a nod to the couple’s choice of lemon elderflower wedding cake, while the triple choc chip cookies are always a family favourite.

It’s part of a collection of Royal wedding souvenirs by Milly Green, on sale at John Lewis.

Buy now: Milly Green Harry & Meghan Royal Wedding Biscuit Tin, 400g, £15, John Lewis

John Lewis is expecting a rush on Royal wedding souvenirs this weekend. ‘Over the past week, sales of our royal wedding party decorations, napkins, plates and cups have increased 279% on the previous week,’ Lisa Rutherford, a buyer at John Lewis, tells us.

‘In total, we expect to sell over 22,000 royal wedding related products from china mugs to party napkins and tea towels.’

Best get your orders in now then, before everything sells out!