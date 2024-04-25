Is Habitat the new Zara Home? The affordable quiet luxury alternatives to snap up fast

The quiet luxury trend of expensive-looking minimalist interiors is not going anywhere anytime soon. And we’re not mad about it because we love the palette-cleansing cream and beige colour scheme, and the polished, natural materials. Few brands have done quiet luxury as well as Zara Home. But now, Habitat has risen to the challenge and become our new budget-friendly alternative to Zara Home.

Whether it’s a table lamp for your quiet luxury bedroom ideas or a stylish vase to fill with seasonal blooms, Habitat has the perfect lookalikes for many a Zara Home accessory. Because as much as we love Zara Home’s stuff, the brand’s prices are on the high end of the high street spectrum. In other words, it can get pretty pricey.

So in a bid to save some cash but gain the style, we picked out 7 of our favourite lookalikes. It's a classic Ideal vs great deal, in that we'd not mind having either of them in our homes, whether it’s the pricier style or the more affordable version.

While they might not look completely identical, it’s the vibe and the aesthetic we’re after here.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat is the new Zara Home alternative for less

Habitat is not the only brand that’s stepping up its homewares game. While Habitat has the potential to be the new Zara Home, the M&S quiet luxury homewares from the company's recent collections remind us a lot of The White Company.

But we’re not the only ones who have registered that Habitat is the place to go for Zara Home-like home accessories on a budget. Not to mention that people are loving the fact you can get a lot of these from large Sainsbury’s stores as Habitat is stocked there.

(Image credit: Zara Home)

First, it was Habitat’s mango wood table lamp dupe for Zara Home’s almost identical light design that went viral a few months ago.

And now, influencers including Instagrammer Jade Sweeney of @home_on_the_commons are proclaiming Habitat (or Sainsbury’s) the new Zara Home, listing several lookalike designs from the brands. And we agree.

This is our very own round-up of the best Habitat alternatives for Zara Home homewares.

So better be quick to snap yours up before everyone gets wind of these great, chic deals.