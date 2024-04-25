Is Habitat the new Zara Home? The affordable quiet luxury alternatives to snap up fast
Habitat is the new budget-friendly alternative for Zara Home – as lookalike quiet luxury homewares sell for less
The quiet luxury trend of expensive-looking minimalist interiors is not going anywhere anytime soon. And we’re not mad about it because we love the palette-cleansing cream and beige colour scheme, and the polished, natural materials. Few brands have done quiet luxury as well as Zara Home. But now, Habitat has risen to the challenge and become our new budget-friendly alternative to Zara Home.
Whether it’s a table lamp for your quiet luxury bedroom ideas or a stylish vase to fill with seasonal blooms, Habitat has the perfect lookalikes for many a Zara Home accessory. Because as much as we love Zara Home’s stuff, the brand’s prices are on the high end of the high street spectrum. In other words, it can get pretty pricey.
So in a bid to save some cash but gain the style, we picked out 7 of our favourite lookalikes. It's a classic Ideal vs great deal, in that we'd not mind having either of them in our homes, whether it’s the pricier style or the more affordable version.
While they might not look completely identical, it’s the vibe and the aesthetic we’re after here.
Habitat is the new Zara Home alternative for less
Habitat is not the only brand that’s stepping up its homewares game. While Habitat has the potential to be the new Zara Home, the M&S quiet luxury homewares from the company's recent collections remind us a lot of The White Company.
But we’re not the only ones who have registered that Habitat is the place to go for Zara Home-like home accessories on a budget. Not to mention that people are loving the fact you can get a lot of these from large Sainsbury’s stores as Habitat is stocked there.
First, it was Habitat’s mango wood table lamp dupe for Zara Home’s almost identical light design that went viral a few months ago.
And now, influencers including Instagrammer Jade Sweeney of @home_on_the_commons are proclaiming Habitat (or Sainsbury’s) the new Zara Home, listing several lookalike designs from the brands. And we agree.
This is our very own round-up of the best Habitat alternatives for Zara Home homewares.
As the name of the product suggests, the Habitat lamp comes with a lower and wider base shaped like a pebble. The grain of the mango wood is also more apparent.
With the darker finish and dome-shaped base, Zara Home's version of this lamp might look a little bit more polished but it's also more than double the price.
Zara Home's irregular wall mirror has a more oblong shape than the Habitat one. But otherwise, it's pretty much like for like.
With this one, we might actually prefer the Habitat striped cushion. Especially since the cushion filling is included in the price, while Zara Home sells the cover and filling separately.
The colour is slightly different on these two styles but the timeless style of thin stripes is the same. And they are both made of 100% cotton and we love natural fibres around here.
Each of these is a slightly different take on a textured round ceramic vase. While Habitat achieved its texture through glazed-over grooves, Zara Home opted for a tactile clay finish.
Available in two different sizes, we love the antique-like quality of this vase. While the Habitat version is more modern and polished.
The natural look and feel of jute rugs is all the rage. And Habitat's take on it is almost identical to one of Zara Home's and selling for an excellent price, even though it is a little bit smaller.
When we saw the price for this jute rug, we could hardly believe our eyes. As much as we love its refined elegance, we'll stick to the Habitat one on this occasion.
As this is the year of lighting, it shouldn't come as a surprise there is more than one lamp on our list. Especially when they're as nice as this conical style from Habitat.
While the Habitat lamp is completely monochrome, Zara Home's version features slightly darker ceramic base, leaning more beige compared to the white lamp shade. The base is also a little bit chunkier compared to the thin Habitat one.
Even though Habitat's throw is called mohair, it is actually faux mohair and made exclusively from synthetic fibres, which is probably why it's quite a lot cheaper than Zara Home's one. But the fringed look and cream shade are very much similar.
So better be quick to snap yours up before everyone gets wind of these great, chic deals.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
