What colours work with navy kitchens? These are the go-to colour combos you need to know about

With its dark tone and sleek appeal, we’re not shy to admit that we’ve been obsessed with navy kitchens for a while now. And we’re not the only ones.

'Navy has become a staple in kitchen design, and it’s easy to see why. This tone makes a space feel soft and cocooning, giving the room a real air of drama and elegance,' reports Ruth Lavender, design expert at Benchmarx. 'It also works brilliantly when contrasted with lighter tones, such as pale greys, whites, and pinks, to create countless looks and finishes.'

'Navy kitchens are dramatic and sophisticated in equal measure. Adding depth to any space, this luxe shade is incredibly versatile: think of it as a little black dress that can be styled up or down,' adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

So, what colours can you match with navy? Well, we spoke to design experts to get the best navy kitchen ideas to create a stylish setup.

What colours work with navy kitchens?

Navy has a striking tone, so it needs to be paired with the right hues to create a fashionable design. Some colours create a timeless look, while others add depth for a dramatic interior. Following these designer-approved kitchen ideas will ensure your decor is drool-worthy instead of drab.

1. Pink

We all know that opposites attract which is why pink and navy schemes make one of the best pairings. Pink is often seen as a youthful colour with a fun, feminine look, while navy has a more mature appearance.

Like any good couple, when these colours are combined, they cancel out each other’s flaws. For example, navy prevents pink from looking too sweet, while rosy tones warm up the coolness of blue hues for a more welcoming feel. The trick is to pick pink colours with blue-ish undertones - think blush, cotton candy, or fuschia.

Wall or floor tiles are a great way to add this colour to a navy scheme. We especially love these options from Porcelain Superstore, because they come in various shades and trend-led patterns.

2. White

Were you really surprised by this idea? Neither were we, but white and navy is one of those classic kitchen colour schemes guaranteed to create a chic look - and Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet, explains why.

'This pairing works well due to the stark contrast created by teaming a dark shade with a paler colour,' says Jen. 'If you have a small space, combining white cupboards with a navy, such as Magnet’s Voyage Blue, will bounce natural light around the space to make it feel larger than it is.'

Adding white units to your kitchen island is an easy way to create a bright focal point in a dark scheme. No island? No problem. Just incorporate white counters on a breakfast bar for the same effect in a compact layout.

3. Light grey

If you thought the days of grey were over - think again. Like navy, grey has a cool undertone, making it a perfect candidate for a contemporary, two-tone scheme. It also has an understated look that creates a laid-back ambience.

'Pairing navy blue with light grey is a great way to create a modern look,' agrees Jen. 'This colour combination looks particularly stunning when matched with a more metallic navy shade, such as Magnet’s Midnight. '

To prevent things from feeling frosty, inject warmth back into the space with timber surfaces, like worktops and flooring.

4. Navy

If you picked navy for your kitchen design, the chances are you don’t mind a bit of drama (we do, too - don’t worry). So, why not embrace this by using navy for other features in the layout for a moody, monochromatic look?

This technique is known as colour drenching, and it’s a great way to make a space feel bigger and more calming - great for busy homes or compact spaces.

'When it comes to styling navy kitchens, colour-drenching the space is a great way of creating drama,' agrees Richard. 'Using the same navy colour on your walls as your kitchen cabinets will create a cocooning and cosy effect - perfect for intimate dinner times.'

Mix up your paint finishes to prevent your design from looking too flat. We recommend glossier finishes on mouldings and joinery and matte textures on walls for added dimension.

5. Copper

Copper is one of the most striking colours that go with navy and is a surefire way to create an eye-catching interior. This metallic shade has an orange tone, making it a complementary hue to blue on the colour wheel.

However, with two statement shades to work with, this combination needs to be handled with care to ensure it works well in a space.

'Try introducing copper shades via pans or pendant lighting,' suggests Jen. 'This will create a cosy feel, which is great for larger kitchens. It will also help you achieve that coveted homely vibe.'

6. Brass

If you’re not keen on copper, why not try brass instead? This golden tone has the same luxe appeal as navy, making the brass and blue combo a dream duo when creating a high-end interior. It also has a warm look that balances the coolness of navy, creating a harmonious decor that’s easy to live with.

'Brass accents go particularly well with navy, so look to choose kitchen handles, hinges, or even taps in this metallic shade,' says Richard.

For bonus style points, use hardware designs with satin finishes to mimic the sumptuous feel of stately spaces.

7. Dark oak

For a navy design that captures both contemporary and classic aesthetics, add dark oak features to your interior. This timber tone adds depth to a space while adding timeless texture for a cosy feel.

'Combining navy with dark oak furniture results in a design that encompasses both modern and traditional elements,' explains Ruth. 'This means your scheme won’t date quickly and will look good for many years.'

Incorporate this tone with flooring or even wall panelling. This acoustic style from Cheshire Mouldings has taken interiors by storm and is also a great way to reduce noise for a quieter atmosphere.

FAQs

Will navy kitchens go out of fashion?

Not for a while. Dark blue kitchens have been on the kitchen scene for a while now, but its navy blue hues that have quickly risen in popularity over the last few years.

'Due to its rich, luxurious appearance, navy has become a favourite among homeowners looking to elevate their spaces,' reports Jen. 'As the shade complements various design styles (from traditional to contemporary), it’s likely to remain a popular choice in the future.'

'Navy has reigned over kitchen design over the past few years, but the palette is widening,' adds Ruth. 'Lighter hues such as driftwood blue are gaining popularity as homeowners look for alternatives to the classic neutrals of white, cream, and grey.'

In short, many colours work with navy kitchens. From pale hues to metallics, there are countless combos for creating a stylish scheme - it just depends on the look you want.

So, now you have all of the inside info, how will you style your space?