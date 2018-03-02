Spains Hall – Elizabethan country house – on sale for the first time in 250 years!

Don't let the name fool you, the only way is Essex for this spectacular house

Spains Hall is a historic Elizabethan country house set in 70 acres of unspoiled parkland with ancillary accommodation, and agricultural barns. The property is currently on the market for £6million. Nestled in the heart of rural Essex it’s within walking distance of Finchingfield, renowned as one of England’s most picturesque villages. It seems there’s far more to Essex than we’re lead to believe.

Love country houses? Be inspired by this new build country home, painstakingly crafted to exude Georgian elegance

The impressive property comprises of a six bedroom farmhouse, three bedroom lodge, converted stable buildings, swimming pool, tennis court, and acres of gardens.

This incredibly impressive house feels more like a tourist attraction than a home. It has its own parkland, with views over gardens, lakes, and woodland.

A fragment of the house from medieval times survives in the roof above this dining room, one bay of a king-post hall roof, a rare feature and is tentatively dated to 1410. The house we see today is an Elizabethan one, which has been continually altered and maintained over 400 years. The main features were built in the 1580s, with the Dutch gables added in 1637 with a final wing in the same style added in the 1890s.

Spains Hall has been passed down through generations for over 250 years, it is a rather fascinating document of the changing use of the same family house.

Despite alterations there are almost no visible changes to the appearance of the three principal facades nor to the main rooms within the house. It’s nice to see a period property evolve without losing it’s heritage. Spains Hall is a great example of a house of this age and character being adapted and comfortably enjoyed in the 21st Century.

The large kitchen has a classic country feel with an Aga and Shaker-style cabinets.

The master bedroom has two generous sash windows providing a view out over the stunning lawns.

The library boasts an impressive book collection. Rich mahogany furniture suits the period beams and grand nature of the room.

For the summer months there’s a pool to take a dip when you need cooling down.

The surrounding grounds are well maintained with immaculately keep lawns.

Ans if the main house wasn’t enough there’s the quaint Crest Lodge (above) and the stables (below)

Video Of The Week

This outstanding property is on the market with Savills Head Office London