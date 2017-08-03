This is an exclusive opportunity not to be missed!

The Rug Company has announced that it will be taking over The BOX in Hackney Walk, East London, with an outlet shop open for the entire month of August.

This is an exclusive opportunity to shop original collections including high-profile designer collaborations and archive pieces, all at up to 80 per cent off. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to buy that statement rug, the time may have finally arrived!

Read more: Rugs – our pick of the best buys

A selection of the company’s handmade cushions and wall-hangings will also be up for grabs. Stock will be limited, though, so it’s worth getting there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The Rug Company is renowned for its forward-thinking and imaginative designs. And it prides itself on sourcing interesting, exceptional pieces that it believes to be the finest in the world.

MPU 01 Desktop

Each rug takes four months for the spinners, weavers and dyers to make. Every single one is handmade using the highest quality wool. The finished product is a beautiful hand-knotted rug that will last for generations.

The company understands the important process of choosing the right rug for each room, and will have experts on on hand at the outlet store every day. They’ll be able to answer any questions and help anyone looking to find their dream rug.

The Rug Company has told Ideal Home that Dhurrie flatweave rugs will be available at the outlet store from £170, with a 50 per cent discount on their original prices.

The summer outlet opens today and will be at The BOX until the 30th August. Opening hours are 10am to 6pm, Monday through to Saturday, and from 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.

MPU 02

Read more: How to transform your home with a rug

Eighty per cent is certainly a discount not to be missed, especially on such a sought-after brand. We’ll race you there!