You can hug Hygge goodbye

Forget Hygge. Let go of Lagom and Lykke. There’s a new lifestyle trend on the block and this time it hails not from Scandinavia, but from bonny Scotland. Introducing Còsagach.

Còsagach is an old Gaelic word which roughly translates as ‘feeling snug, sheltered and warm’. And VisitScotland believes it’s going to be The Next Big Thing™. Of course, it also suggests that the best way to achieve it is to, ahem, visit Scotland. But we’ve got a few tips on how you can recreate the mood at – or close to – home.

Embrace the great outdoors… then the great indoors

For a true Còsagach experience, try combining outdoor activities with indoor ones. Up in Scotland, that might mean a day on the slopes followed by some après-ski in a quaint local lodge, but down south, why not go for a bracing walk followed by lunch at a country pub? Getting back to nature is another theme. Get your Còsagach on by trying a few nights’ glamping or book a stay in a treehouse or log cabin.

Wrap up warm

The Còsagach concept is all about being cosy – think the fluffiest rugs, thick throws and the finest winter woolies from legendary Scottish brands like Harris Tweed, Fair Isle and Johnstons of Elgin. Whether you’re curling up on the sofa or sitting by a campfire, there’s no such thing as ‘too many blankets’.

Find a fireplace

A roaring open fire – or more efficient woodturning stove – is very much a part of the Còsagach ethos. If you don’t have one at home, seek one out in a local pub, cosy cafe or at a friend’s house. An outdoor fire pit or wood-fired hot tub is just as good.

Eat, drink and be Còsagach

According to the report, ‘Eating and drinking plays an important role in Còsagach‘, and there’s mention of wine, cake, hearty bowls of porridge, cheese and wee drams of Scotland’s most famous export, whisky. Hot drinks play a key role, too – there’s nothing more Còsagach than sipping on a cup of mulled wine, drinking chocolate or tea… even if it is English Breakfast.

Sounds like our kind of trend!