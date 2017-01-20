How to plan the perfect kitchen

In creating your dream kitchen, you don’t have to compromise on functionality or style. In fact, your new kitchen should be in a style and colour you love, all organised exactly the way you want it to be.

You may hear designers refer to the ‘work triangle’ – the arrangement of the key work stations of fridge, sink and cooker in this pattern which cuts down on the distance travelled when prepping and cooking. This layout is still a designer’s preferred choice when planning a kitchen.

First and foremost a kitchen is a working space, so always start your design by looking at how you function when preparing and cooking meals. Evaluate what you need immediately to hand. A winning layout not only makes the most of the space, it works like a dream.