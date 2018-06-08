How to make pallet garden furniture – a step-by-step guide

In this step-by-step guide, we show you how to make a bench using wooden pallets

We’re in for another heatwave this weekend, which means a lot of us will be planning some sort of backyard bash. But if you’re fretting about where everyone is going to sit, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with this quick and easy make, which should last you through the summer and beyond!

In just a couple of hours, you can transform three unassuming pallets into a bench for two. Pick any colour you like, and decorate with coordinating cushions for the party-perfect snuggling bench that’s straight out of Love Island!

How to make pallet garden furniture – what you’ll need

Wooden pallets

Garden furniture chalk paint

Small roller and tray

Paintbrush

Scatter cushions

Electric drill with screws

1. Paint the pallets

There’s no need to do anything to prep these Homebase pallets, as they all come pre-treated, kiln dried and FSC accredited. Stir the paint thoroughly and then apply using a mini roller for an even finish. One to two coats will be needed, and you’ll need to leave the paint to dry for one hour before flipping the pallet over and painting the underside. You might need to use a brush for the harder-to-reach areas.

Buy now: Kiln Dried Wood Pallets, £22.99 each, Homebase

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Furniture Paint Powder Blue (750ml), £12.99, Homebase

2. Secure the base

Create the base of your bench by stacking one or more pallets to the right height.

When you’re happy, secure them with screws and an electric drill.

3. Form the back

Add another pallet propped in a vertical position create the back of your chair. Again, secure it in place with a drill and screws.

4. Dress it for comfort

Homebase sells special pallet furniture cushions that fit perfectly on top of its pallets. Add colour with more scatter cushions, pot plants and paper pom-poms.

Buy now: Cushion for Pallet Garden Furniture in Grey, £28.95, Homebase

If one bench isn’t enough, you could think about placing two side by side to accommodate more of your mates. Bring on the sunshine!