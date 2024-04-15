How much does a porch cost? A breakdown of what you can expect to pay

If there's one way to transform your home's exterior and impress guests before they've even step foot inside, it's by adding a beautiful - and practical - front porch. But before you make any commitments, you should be asking, 'how much does a porch cost?'

Front porch ideas can instantly elevate a house, so it's understandable why you'd want one. A porch opens up opportunities that go beyond improving the aesthetic of our front door ideas. As Rachael Munby from Anglian Home Improvements puts it, 'adding a porch to your home can add value to your home with additional security and extra space.

Like with any home renovation project, having a firm idea of what it's going to cost is an essential part of the planning. There a number of different front porch options that will all differ in cost. So before you move forward, you'll need to do your research so that you can set a realistic budget that is going to cover the creation of a porch from start to finish.

We spoke to several experts to find out exactly how much building a porch from scratch will cost, to help you crunch the numbers and get your project off the ground.

How much does a porch cost?

Like knowing the cost of a kitchen extension, figuring out the total cost of a porch requires a breakdown of all the contributing factors. As Racheal from Anglian Home Improvements puts its, 'the cost to build a porch will vary depending on the size, the materials used and the foundation requirements.'

But, we can still get a pretty accurate answer to 'how much does a porch cost' by taking a look at all the factors that go into it. Then you'll be able to establish a realistic budget and start making plans to build a beautiful new porch that will boost your home's front garden ideas, and subsequently its curb appeal.

Racheal Doyle of Wetherby Building Systems breaks down the total cost of a porch as:

Building Materials : £1,000 - £5,000 (depending on size and materials)

: £1,000 - £5,000 (depending on size and materials) Labour : £1,000 - £3,000 (depending on complexity and location)

: £1,000 - £3,000 (depending on complexity and location) Roofing : £500 - £1,500 (depending on material)

: £500 - £1,500 (depending on material) Flooring : £200 - £1,000 (depending on material)

: £200 - £1,000 (depending on material) Windows/Doors : £500 - £2,000 (depending on type and quality)

: £500 - £2,000 (depending on type and quality) Planning Permission (if required): £150 - £500

(if required): £150 - £500 Electrics (if needed for lighting): £200 - £500

These figures give a rough but accurate summary of how much a new porch is going to cost. It's difficult to give a definitive number because of all the moving components, but we'll take a closer look at the most significant factors that will influence your budget planning.

Factor 1: Size

Obviously, the larger the porch, the more it's going to cost. Roomier porches will require more materials and more time to build, so you can expect to see the price tag go up along with the size.

'Size is the biggest cost influencer,' Racheal says. 'A typical 3-metre porch can cost between £3,000 and £5,000.'

Factor 2: Materials

Porches can be made from various materials like uPVC, brick, or wood. For lower budgets, uPVC is generally the best option, while brick and wood can be more expensive depending on the quality.

'Materials typically cost between £500 and £1,500 for a basic 3-metre porch,' Racheal explains. 'This includes uPVC frames, roof panels, and a uPVC door, whereas wood offers a classic look and can be very durable, but requires more maintenance. Expect to pay £1,500 to £4,000 for materials for a similar sized porch, depending on the type and quality of wood.'

Factor 3: Design

Some porches are simple but smart in design, whereas others are elaborative and complex to build. The more unique the design, the more the porch will cost. A simple flat roof porch will be a lot cheaper than a more elaborate Victorian or Edwardian design, for example.

'A simple flat roof porch on a 3-metre porch might cost around £300 to £700,' Racheal says. 'This could include roofing felt, timber for the frame, and potential fascias and soffits.'

Factor 4: Labour

Though building a porch will generally be cheaper than something like bespoke joinery, labour costs will vary depending on the size and complexity of the project. Most builders charge an hourly rate. It's always a good idea to ask around for a few quotes before committing.

Rachael says, 'generally, expect to pay an hourly rate between £20 and £50 per hour per builder. A simple porch installation might take 2-3 days with a two-person crew, while a more complex design could take a week or longer.'

FAQs

Does a porch add value to a house?

Usually, a well-designed porch will add value to a house, as it creates extra usable space, as well as an additional layer of security, both of which are likely to appeal to potential buyers.

'A well-built, well-presented porch can transform your property’s exterior, setting the tone for what visitors might expect once inside,' says Rachael Munby of Anglian Home Improvements. 'It can also be a very practical addition, especially if your front door opens straight into the living room or kitchen, by giving you much-needed space to cast off the outdoors and neatly store shoes and coats, as well as keeping any cold draughts at bay.'

However, the porch needs to be of a good, durable quality and match the architectural style of your house to definitely add value. If it's a porch future owners are going to want to rip out, it's more likely to negatively impact your home's price tag.

Do you need planning permission for a porch?

You may or may not need planning permission for a porch, depending on the circumstances. 'Some porches fall under the category of "Generally Permitted Developments" which means you don't need formal planning permission,' Rachael from Wetherby Building Systems says.

If your porch is less than 4 metres in height, 3 square metres in floor area, and no more than half the width of your house, you shouldn't need planning permission to build it. The porch also needs to be at least 2 metres away from any highway boundaries.

If you think your porch might exceed any of these guidelines, it's best to check with your local council whether you need planning permission.