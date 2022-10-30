REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress review

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When the clocks go back and we gain an hour of sleep, there is a 21% reduction in heart attacks, according to neuroscientist Matthew Walker (and the reverse happens in spring). Given the profound connection between sleep and health, the best mattress is a worthwhile investment.

Made in the UK, the REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress (opens in new tab) (£404.55 for a double) came out this year, and its stand-out feature is that it’s carbon-neutral – this mattress is made of recycled plastics from the sea with Princess and the Pea-style layers of foam and pocket springs that make it sumptuous and supportive. We reviewed it over a period of six months, and we think it has earned a space in our list of the top mattresses on the market, when you weigh up price, comfort and sustainability.

(Image credit: Future)

REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress

So, what are you actually buying here? Working upwards, there are two layers of springs: one base layer of taller springs, with smaller springs on top. This adds up to a total of 3,000 springs (to put that into perspective, a good-quality mattress will typically contain at least 1,000 springs). These two layers of springs are designed to prevent you from being disturbed by your partner's movements while sleeping.

On top of this spring base, there’s a 60mm layer of EcoAdvance foam (made from 100% recycled materials) that helps regulate your body temperature and supports you while you're sleeping. On top of that, there’s an additional layer of recycled foam, and all of this is surrounded by a wall of eco-foam to stop you from rolling off the mattress if you sleep on the edge.

After sleeping on it for months without removing the cover, I was so surprised to see this is how the mattress looks underneath (Image credit: Future)

The wall also helps ensure consistent tension across the surface of the mattress, meaning the mattress will last longer. As you can see in the picture below, a 1kg weight creates a slightly bigger dip in the middle than on the edge, so if you're closer to the edge you'll feel a little more supported and unlikely to roll off the edge. And last but not least, there’s the mattress cover, also made entirely of upcycled ocean plastic. This has a zip and can be removed and put in the washing machine. Can confirm it’s very soft.

REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress specifications

Type: Hybrid

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Comfort level: High - 9 out of 10

Construction Materials: Recycled ocean plastics cover, recycled plastic foam, springs

Height: 21cm

MSRP: From £314.55 for a single size

Millie Hurst Senior Content Editor

(Image credit: Future)

Who will this mattress suit?

We think this mattress will suit anyone who wants a supportive, luxurious mattress at a mid-range price. The level of comfort is so good I can imagine it being more expensive than it is. If you're not totally sure what kind of mattress you need, it has a 100-day trial, so you can change your mind. It's also great for anyone seeking a mattress that has been made sustainably.

Unboxing: how easy is it to set up the REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress?

It arrived rolled up in a tube and I had no problems getting it through my front door, through a communal hallway, or the internal doors. I set it up in my bedroom and found it easy to unpack. It came with me when I moved house, and admittedly transporting once unrolled had its challenges. This would have been made a lot easier if it had some handles attached to the sides, but this is one of the only downfalls.

(Image credit: Future)

Is the REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress comfortable?

I usually sleep on my side and on my back. I thought I'd prefer a firm mattress, but I've totally been converted. I didn't like the idea of anything too soft and enveloping, so this medium-firm mattress was softer than I would have picked myself. But the REM-Fit Eco Hybrid is firm, with a good level of ‘give’ that makes for a lovely, cushioned sleeping experience.

It cradles you with a certain level of squish (technical term) but also feels supportive. It’s single-sided, so you only rotate the mattress rather than flipping it. I haven't done this yet but will do to avoid creating a dip, as I often sit in the same spot when watching TV or reading. I just need to get a friend to help me as it's pretty heavy.

The mattress also received compliments from guests, and from my landlady when she came over to show me how the fold-out mechanism of my bed frame works. That’s another thing to note: my bedframe itself is very old and looks pretty rickety, but the mattress is so thick and comfortable that you'd have no idea of the basic, retro frame beneath.

In the past, I've always had basic mattresses provided by my landlord/lady wherever I've rented in London, so the bar was set relatively low. However, now that I've had a good mattress for around six months, I can see the benefits. I used to wake up with neck ache, but this doesn't happen anymore.

Perhaps this is due to a combination of factors, but this mattress has given me a greater sense of overall well-being. Buying a quality mattress and the best pillows you can afford will make a material difference to your comfort when sleeping. If you struggle with sleep, control what you can control by investing in your bed. It'll put the odds in your favour for a good night's sleep.

I got it in UK king size (£427.05) and always recommend to friends to go as big as possible. Because you’re never not going to appreciate that a bit of extra room. That said, the REM-Fit Eco Hybrid Mattress does come in a UK single, double, and super king size, too.

(Image credit: Future)

As we mentioned, sleep is crucial to our health, affecting everything from our memory and mood to our blood pressure and blood sugar levels. I still have a memory like a sieve, but no longer wake up feeling like I desperately need a shoulder massage. I've since recommended REM-Fit to friends and think this eco-friendly option is brilliant, marrying luxurious quality with sustainability.

The REM-Fit Eco Hybrid mattress comes with free next-day delivery if you order before 1pm, and a 15-year guarantee.