Is there anything better than sinking into new bedding, especially when it feels luxurious? I have a couple of sets of bed linen I've invested in to recreate that boutique hotel vibe, and while some premium sets can be expensive, you can track down some deals on the high street, and I've recently spotted some gems in the bedding range at Very.co.uk.

As an interior stylist, it's my job to track down homeware that looks expensive but is within a budget. The trick to finding where to buy bedding that looks expensive on the high street is to look at the details of each set. You want texture, pattern and a quality material (the best sheet material is usually cotton); all these factors will instantly make your bedroom look more expensive.

With that in mind, Very.co.uk has a great selection. From florals and stripes to seersucker and paisley, there’s lots to choose from, but these are the 6 sets I'd recommend to transform a bedroom.

Supersoft Gingham Seersucker Duvet Cover Set in Sage From £34 at Very.co.uk I remember staying in a country hotel where they had gingham bedding and this pretty set would have fit right in. I love the seersucker texture to it, and the ruffled edges add extra charm. This set is made from polyester, which is not ideal if you overheat at night. But it is easy care, so it still looks good even without ironing. Very X Wylder Wallflower Duvet Cover Set From £26 at Very.co.uk Inspired by vintage botanical illustrations, the hand-drawn design of this set instantly gives it a premium edge. Note the darker shade of green on the reverse too – just right for folding over. I’d pick out cushions and a sheet in one of the colours from the design – maybe that soft oyster pink – to pair it with. Very X Catherine Lansfield Seersucker Frill Duvet Cover Set in Pink From £25 at Very.co.uk Another seersucker set, but this time in a delicate pink with indulgent frilled edging, which makes this a great choice for anyone who likes their bedding to feel fabulously feminine. Team this with a silk sheet for the ultimate luxe bedding combo. Very X Dreams & Drapes Spring Glade Floral Duvet Cover Set From £15 at Very.co.uk Hand-painted designs are always going to look more expensive and that’s certainly true of this pretty floral meadow set. The fact it’s also reversible (with contrasting green stripes on the reverse) means you get two looks for the price of one! Very Home Apollo Luxe Border Duvet Cover Set From £45 at Very.co.uk If you love Kelly Hoppen’s sleek monochrome designs then you’ll probably be drawn to this hotel-inspired set, with it’s graphic black border set in a frame-like pattern around the edge. The price is significantly lower than an equivalent designer set, and it's also made from 100% cotton, so snap it up while you can. Very X William Morris at Home Sunflower Ink Duvet Cover Set From £85 at Very.co.uk While this set is a little more costly than the others, it doesn’t let the side down when it comes to looks. You’ll be dressing your bed with a William Morris design – the Sunflower motif – that dates back to the late 19th Century, which is striking and elegant. Plus, it has a 220 thread count for that extra comfort.

Which is your favourite set?