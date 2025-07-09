Aldi’s cooling bedding is back ahead of the upcoming heatwave – you’ll thank yourself later for getting your hands on some

While we all love the sunshine, hot weather can make sleeping almost impossible. But luckily, as this weekend’s heatwave hits, Aldi’s cooling bedding is returning to stores.

Landing in stores tomorrow (10 July), Aldi’s cooling bedding couldn’t have arrived at a better time to help you stay cool in bed. Specially designed to keep you cool, this collection of duvets and pillows is an affordable option to help you beat the heat.

If you’re a hot sleeper anyway, you’ll want to invest in a cooling mattress topper and cooling bedding so that soaring temperatures don’t disrupt your sleep pattern. Aldi’s cooling bedding starts at just £9.99, making it a great, affordable option.

In case you didn’t already know, the best room temperature for sleep is between 15.6 to 19.4°C according to experts. So, even though British summers can be a little unpredictable, it’s still likely that your bedroom temperature will be regularly pushed above this, making investing in cooling bedding a smart choice.

The two cooling Specialbuys in question are the Always Cool Duvet (£14.99 for a double and £16.99 for a king), the Slumberdown Hydrocool Memory Foam Pillow (£12.99) and the Always Cool Pillow Pair (£9.99).

You don’t have to worry about flipping your pillow to the cool side anymore as the Always Cool duvet and pillows have been designed with moisture-wicking technology that absorbs sweat and helps to regulate body temperature, ensuring a cooler, more comfortable night’s rest.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Meanwhile, the Slumberdown Hydrocol Memory Foam Pillow has a memory foam fibre filing combined with cooling technology that regulates your body temperature and keeps you supported and comfortable. Just think, one of the best memory foam pillows that will keep you cool, too.

If you really want to stay cool, you should consider pairing Aldi’s cooling bedding with cooling bamboo bed linen . While you may be used to cotton sheets, bamboo bedding feels smooth, silky and cool to the touch, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.

Our Sleep Editor Amy Lockwood recommends Luff Bamboo Silk Bedding (£119 for a double on Amazon) , which has a 700 thread count and is one of the more affordable bamboo bed linen options.

With temperatures predicted to reach 30 degrees and even higher in the UK this weekend, it’s wise to invest in cooling bedding and learning how to cool a bedroom. But if you aren’t able to track down Aldi’s cooling bedding, here are three more alternatives.

Staying cool is key to a good night's sleep, and your morning self will thank you for investing in cooling bedding.