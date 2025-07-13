I tried the bedding hack Indian Maharajas use to sleep better in monsoon season – it's now my go-to for hot and muggy nights

Looking for a way to beat the heat and sleep better during the heatwave? Me too. That’s why I tested out the secret bedding trick that Indian Maharajas have been using for centuries to combat hot and humid nights, and it's now my go-to heatwave solution.

Temperatures have soared to over 30°C in Britain for the second time this year, but in parts of India, summer temperatures regularly reach 45°C, plus the Indian monsoon season means sleepers also have to deal with high humidity.

The secret ingredient to how to stay cool in bed in the hot Indian climate is the ‘Dohar’. A bedding essential that has been used by Indian royalty for hundreds of years.

'I first discovered Dohars while on a trip to India,' shares Angel Skillman, founder of Shades of Cool London, one of the only UK stockists of traditional Dohars. 'They were the go-to summer blanket during the monsoon season, used by everyone from everyday families to royalty.'

'In fact, Dohars have been around for centuries. These Indian cotton blankets were once favoured by the Maharajas to keep cool during the heat and humidity of the monsoons, long before air-conditioning existed,' reveals Angela.

(Image credit: Shades of Cool London)

So what exactly is a Dohar? 'A Dohar is a lightweight, triple-layered blanket made from ultra-soft Mul Mul cotton,’ explains Angela.

‘Unlike duvets or weighted blankets, Dohars are designed to regulate body temperature – trapping cool air between their layers to combat night sweats, restless tossing, and the sleep disruption caused by overheating.’

I usually sleep under the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet, which offers great breathability and temperature regulation year-round, but even this is too warm for the extremely hot and sticky heatwaves we've experienced recently.

I've also tried the Aussie sleep hack of sleeping under just a topsheet during hot nights, but although I slept cooler this way, I did miss the weight and comfort of having a heavier covering at night.

‘British summers can be unexpectedly warm, and it’s hard to find that perfect in-between layer – something more comforting than a top sheet but lighter than a duvet,' agrees Angela.

Plus, there are those unpredictable British temperature fluctuations to take into account.

Recently, late evenings have reached the high twenties, but in the middle of the night, temperatures can drop to around 14°C. That means that despite the heat, when I've slept under just a top sheet, I've still woken a few times feeling chilly and reaching for the duvet once more.

(Image credit: Shades of Cool London)

‘Research shows the ideal temperature for sleep is around 18°C. As we rest, our body temperature drops, and anything too warm – or too cold – can interfere with deep sleep cycles' says Angela. 'The breathable, temperature-regulating design of the Dohar helps maintain that optimal sleep environment throughout the night, improving sleep quality and overall restfulness.’

This sounded like exactly the solution I needed, and having put this little-known Indian bedding to the test during the last heatwave that hit the UK, I can confirm that the Dohar does everything Angela suggests.

I didn't expect a Dohar to make that much difference compared to a top sheet, but those layers of thin and airy fabric really did the trick in offering the perfect insulation throughout several hot and muggy nights.

I slept cool but never woke up feeling *too* cool. Plus, I found the Dohar's slightly heavier weight just right.

'The Dohar works with your body’s natural rhythms to help maintain the ideal sleep environment all night, even when the heat rises,' explains Angela. 'I honestly couldn’t be without one now – it’s our summer sleep essential.'

(Image credit: Shades of Cool London)

After testing, I have to agree. When I saw that the mercury was due to climb to over 30°C this week, the Dohar was the first thing I reached for.

There are other ways to cool down the bed – such as opting for the Slientnight Cooling Gel Body Pad, which offers an instant blast of coolness when you first get into bed – but if you're considering how to sleep better all night long in the heat, the Dohar has become my go-to heatwave essential. After all, if it's good enough for the Maharajas...

However, despite European sleeping hacks – such as the German Doppelbett sleeping method and the Scandi sleep hack of using two single duvets on a double bed – becoming more commonplace in the UK, this Indian sleep trick seems a whole lot less well-known, meaning there aren't that many places you can currently buy a Dohar in the UK.

I've rounded up the best options I've come across below, including a high-street alternative that can *almost* replicate the three-layered mulmul cotton Dohar.