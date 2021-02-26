The best air fresheners – 6 top buys for every room in your home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Buy the best air freshener to keep your rooms (and your upholstery) smelling fresh

If you recently ran out of air freshener and are looking to switch things up, then see our list of the best air fresheners to get you started. We’ve listed six top recommendations (tried, tested and loved by us) for everywhere including your bedroom to your hallway, your living room and your bathroom. That and we’ve also found air fresheners that are natural if you are looking for a sustainable option. In short, it’s all here.

Air fresheners come in all types these days from sprays to plugins, solid air fresheners, charcoal bags and more. So that you don’t feel overwhelmed, we’ve explained all of the different types of air fresheners, and what each one is best for, at the bottom of this page.

Keep scrolling for 6 top air freshener suggestions to keep your rooms smelling lovely, and free from odours. Whether you enjoy cooking smelly things or your pet enjoys getting wet in the park. Just be sure to open a few windows when spraying these…

Best air fresheners 2021

1. Dettol All-in-One

The best air freshener you can buy

This air freshener has been approved by Mrs Hinch (and by us). Not only can it make your home smell nice, but it’s proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, too. It’s also an affordable price, and the 400ml bottle should last for months.

It’s safe to use this air freshener pretty much anywhere in your home, just be sure to, if you have pets, spray when they are out of the room, and wait for it to dry to let them back in. Other than that, you can use it in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, on upholstery, furniture, mattresses – it’s versatile. Simply just shake, spray and wait as there’s no need to wipe.

Obviously, since we’ve listed this as our best air freshener, it needs to make the air in your home smell fresh – and by fresh, we mean lovely. There are three scents to choose from, including Crisp Linen, Lemon Breeze and Orchard Blossom. Choose based on your preferences, but we recommend the subtle Crisp Linen.

Ideal Home rating: 5 out of 5.

Buy now: Dettol All-in-One Spray

2. Puressentiel Purifying Air Spray



The best air freshener for your living room

We rate the Puressentiel Purifying Air Spray as the best air freshener for your living room, simply because it can remove smells and odours from the air within seconds. This is especially important when it comes to making somewhere you spend a lot of time in, smell fresh and clean. Though admittedly pricey, this air freshener will last you a good while – you needn’t use a lot for it to do the job. It comes in your choice of a 75ml bottle (great for initial trying) or a 200ml bottle.

You can use this air freshener anywhere in your home, although beware that it’s pretty strong. So, we suggest opening windows and doors when spraying, and you’ll want to use it sparingly. They say you need one spray in each corner of the room, but we think that in most cases, just one spray inside a room should do the trick. You can also spray this on carpets, bedding and furniture to make these things smell nice, should they be tainted by cooking smells, pets or even smoke.

Thanks to 41 different purifying essential oils in the ingredients – including Tea Tree, Lemon, Geranium and Lavender – this spray will leave your home smelling very fresh and clean.

Ideal Home rating: 5 out of 5.

Buy now: Puressentiel Purifying Air Spray.

3. PooPourri Original Citrus



The best air freshener for bathrooms

This small so easy to store (or hide) bathroom spray certainly does the trick. Wave goodbye to misty bathroom air fresheners that make your tiles and your shower screen look dirty, and hello to this one that you only need to spray once to make a difference. This small 59ml bottle is enough for 100 uses, which is impressive in itself, and it’s a bargain price to pay for a nice smelling bathroom.

Essentially, you spray this air freshener down the toilet before you go – and ta-dah! Hence the name, and the whole “before you go” slogan. That’s it… it’s that easy.

There are a range of aptly named smells to choose from including Royal Flush, Lavender Vanilla, Wild Poppy Berry, Citrus, Tropical Hibiscus, Déjà Poo, Vanilla Mint, No.2 and Ship Happens. All PooPourri sprays are made using no harsh chemicals, parabens, phthalates, or formaldehyde. This one is their bestseller, and for good reason – it makes your loo smell of lemon, bergamot and lemongrass. Lovely stuff.

Ideal Home rating: 5 out of 5.

Buy now: PooPourri Original Citrus.

5. Botanica by Air Wick Air Freshener Electrical Plug-In Diffuser Kit



The best air freshener for hallways

If you are searching for an easy way to keep your hallway(s) smelling nice, then look no further than a plug-in air freshener. It requires zero effort from you, besides plugging it in and refilling every now and then, and it’ll make your home smell nice just as your guests enter, or as you move around. These plug-in air fresheners also spray scent close to the floor so that the scent rises and fills your rooms. This kit comes with the plug itself as well as one refill. The plug is compatible with all Air Wick refills, so that you can switch up scents with the season. In terms of the design of this plug, it’s surprisingly elegant so will hopefully blend into your walls.

This air freshener is very simple to use since all you need to do is plug it in somewhere in your hallway. Just don’t place it anywhere where it will be knocked when you walk past. You can adjust the intensity to suit your room size using the dial, but realistically, a refill will last around 100 days – impressive.

There are quite a few scents to choose from when choosing this plug-in air freshener. Before we get into that, though, we need to shout about the brilliance behind the Botanica by Air Wick brand. First thing’s first: all ingredients in these air fresheners have been responsibly sourced. They are also infused with essential oils, and they are free from phthalates, acetone and dyes. As for the scents available, there’s Fresh Pineapple & Tunisian Rosemary, Island Rose & African Geranium, Moroccan Mint & Pink Grapefruit, French Lavender & Honey Blossom and Caribbean Vetiver & Sandalwood. The hardest part is choosing which scent to try first.

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Buy now: Botanica by Air Wick Air Freshener Electrical Plug-In Diffuser Kit.

6. Botanica by Air Wick Air Freshener Room Spray



The best air freshener for bedrooms

If you are searching for an air freshener (or room spray) to use in your bedroom, then you will want something that smells lovely, right? Introducing Botanica by Air Wick’s room sprays. Similar to the above plug-ins, these come in a range of scents and they are all infused with essential oils. The difference between these two products being obvious – one is a plug-in and the other a room spray – however, this product is actually very eco-friendly. It’s made from 99 per cent recycled plastic, and the trigger is made with 35 per cent recycled plastic. It’s also a spray and not an aerosol, so it is much better for the environment.

A few sprays of this stuff is enough to make your bedroom smell lovely, and obviously, you can use it elsewhere in your home, too. What we love about it most is that it’s in a bottle that isn’t an eyesore if left out on your side. That and you can use it if and when you please unlike the plug – and it’s not too overpowering.

As with other Botanica by Air Wick products, these room sprays are free from dyes, propellant, phthalates and acetone. You can find this room spray in a range of scents, including Fresh Pineapple & Tunisian Rosemary, Island Rose & African Geranium, Moroccan Mint & Pink Grapefruit, French Lavender & Honey Blossom and Caribbean Vetiver & Sandalwood.

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Buy now: Botanica by Air Wick Air Freshener Room Spray

What type of air freshener should I choose?

If you are wondering which type of air freshener you should choose, then we think this is dependant on how much time you have, the size of your home and also where you will be using this new air freshener.

Choose a spray air freshener if you are looking for something with immediate effect – perhaps for getting rid of cooking smells, making your living room smell lovely just before guests arrive, or to reduce the smell of your pet around your home. Spray air fresheners can be used in every room, with the obvious point of them needing you to action them to work, which leads us onto plug-in air fresheners.

Choose a plug-in option for a hallway or a kitchen, to constantly push out a lovely scent into your home. You needn’t do much with a plug-in air freshener, so these are great for use along with a spray.

Solid air fresheners are exactly what they sound like – they sit on your side and give off scent over time. These are subtle so they are not the best for removing smells from the air fast, but they can be great for use in a spare bedroom that’s not often used, to make it smell nice.

Charcoal bags are similar to solid air fresheners in the way they need to be placed somewhere away from pets and children, and they do their job over time. These are obviously a more natural option, though.

How often should I use air freshener?

This is typically down to your preference, and your house size. You’ll obviously want to use your new air freshener to rid your home from smells as and when they arise, but other than that, you may want to give your home a good spray once every few days. Again, this will depend on whether you have pets, children in nappies, and whether you smoke. Always open your windows when spraying an air freshener in your home (or turning on a plug).