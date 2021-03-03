We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are hoping to spend your money on the best home fragrances – whether that be for your bathroom, your living room or your hallway – then you’ve landed in just the right place. In this guide, we’ve listed a range of our favourite home fragrances, from reed diffusers to candles and room sprays, as well as fragrance oils – these are to be used with an essential oil diffuser.

Why spend your money on home fragrance? It’s simple – to make your home smell nice. Not just for you but for your guests to enjoy, too. A home fragrance, whatever the type, has the ability to banish odours from your home and leave a lingering smell in your rooms. These are also very handy if you have pets, to mask their smells – just be sure to check that your new home fragrance is safe to use around them, and pop it out of their reach. Home fragrances can also be used to remove kitchen or bathroom smells from the air, or they can just be generally used to make your home smell nice.

Keep reading to find out (and to add to your shopping basket) the very best home fragrances for every room in your home – including your living room, kitchen, bathroom and hallway. With top picks including luxurious The White Company products, as well as budget-friendly Air Wick buys.

What is the best home fragrance?

The best home fragrance – for all-round freshness in every room – is The White Company’s Seychelles Home Spray. It’s safe to say we are obsessed with this scent – whether it is in candle form, reed diffuser or room spray. The benefit of a room spray is that you can use it if and when you please, and this all-round scent is perfect for use in every room – including your kitchen and bathroom, too. Read more below…

5 best home fragrance buys for every room in your home