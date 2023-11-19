How to stop your washing machine from smelling with a few easy steps

Whether it’s down to a clogged filter or mould, a smelly washing machine is never a welcome occurrence in our homes. That’s why knowing how to stop washing machine smelling is a worthwhile skill.

It's especially annoying if you've got a state of the art washing machine in your home. And then it starts exuding a nasty stench.

There are certainly several preventative ways how to clean a washing machine so that it doesn’t get to the point of a sewer-like odour. But if you’re already dealing with the issue, we have some cleaning pro-approved steps you can take to get rid of the bad smell for good.

How to stop washing machine smelling

Mould and mildew are the top reasons for a bad-smelling washing machine so educating yourself on how to clean mould from a washing machine is very important.

‘Because mould and mildew thrive in damp environments, washing machines provide the perfect breeding environment for them,’ says Fantastic Services' house cleaning expert, Petya Holevich. ‘They can easily develop in the detergent dispenser, rubber door seal, and inside the drum, especially if you fail to regularly clean these parts and wipe down the seals after each use.’

Small but mighty, the rubber door seal is a breeding ground for dirt and mould, which might be causing the foul odour so being skilled in how to clean the rubber seal on a washing machine will go a long way.

But there are several possible causes other than mould. ‘A bad smell coming from a washing machine is actually a very common issue and it can be caused by various factors which include using too much detergent, closing the door right after each use, clogged drain pump or filter and hard water deposits,’ Petya explains.

But there are things you can do and products you can use in order to eradicate the smell.

What you’ll need

‘There are proprietary washing machine cleaners that can be used to ensure internal pipe work is kept free draining,’ advises Denise Hanson, commercial director at the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc). ‘Alternatively putting 500g of table salt in the machine and then running a boil wash can also be an effective cleaning method – this is recommended if you have used the machine to carry out any home dying operations.’

Petya chimes in with more suggestions, ‘Run an empty hot water cycle with a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to help to remove any built-up residue and bacteria. Make sure to also wipe down the drum, door gasket and detergent dispenser regularly, using a mild solution of water and vinegar or a specialised washing machine cleaner.’

‘Some washing machines have a filter that traps lint and debris so make sure to periodically clean it as well to ensure proper water drainage. Additionally, inspect and clean the drain hose to prevent clogs and water stagnation.’

FAQs

Why does my washing machine smell bad? ‘Common issues are a blocked filter, dirt and debris build up within the rubber door seal or a dirty dilution tray. All of these items should be cleaned regularly, and this would help prevent odours from the machine,’ Denise explains.

How can I make my washing smell better? Prevention is always better than cure so regularly cleaning your washing machine - its detergent dispenser, filter, rubber door seal, drain pump and wiping the drum. But there are some quick fixes you can perform if your washing machine is smelly such as running an empty hot water cycle with either salt, baking soda or white vinegar should solve the issue. And if you live in an area with hard water, then a descaler like the Dr.Beckmann Service-It Power Descaler Treatment from Amazon might be a useful investment. ‘In areas with hard water, mineral deposits can quickly accumulate in the drum and hoses of a washing machine, causing it to smell bad. To minimise these chances, consider using a descaling agent regularly,’ Petya says.

Farewell bad washing machine smells!