Searching for a cheap exercise bike? We’re not talking about something that will last a few months and then break on you, but more of an option that’s within a sensible budget and that you can use daily. Whether that be for spinning, getting in a quick 15 minute cycle during your lunch or to use infront of the TV. In some cases, you may be searching for an exercise bike for spoiradic use, or just until you get back to the gym – either way, our guide can help make your decision.

Having an exercise bike at home is a great way to get your heart pumping and your legs working without leaving the house. Exercise bikes are an extremely popular piece of home gym equipment – and for good reason, since they can make your heart rate rise fast. This year it has been quite tough to find exercise bikes that are still in stock as the majority of gym-goers have decided to invest in their own exercise bike while in lockdown, and we can hardy blame them. We’ve been testing exercise bikes in our home, so that we can give you the very best verdict and ensure you spend your money on something worthwhile.

In this guide we’ve compiled a round up of our five best (cheap) exercise bikes for home use, from foldable buys to budget-friendly options under £100 and even an exercise bike that’s Bluetooth connected. Each exercise bike has been rated based on its size, features, adjustability and price.

Scroll down for our comprehensive exercise bike guide to get in a sweaty workout from home – who needs the gym?

What is the best exercise bike?

Our overall best exercise bike for home use, especially if you are looking for something to use daily, is the Viavito Satori exercise bike. We’ve tried it, tested it and we love it. It’s sturdy, easy to use, it has a 9kg flywheel, 32 resistance levels and a whopping 12 pre-set programmes.

Best exercise bikes 2021

1. Viavito Satori

The best cheap exercise bike for home use

Flywheel: 9kg

Resistance: 32 levels

Programmes: 12

The Viavito Satori exercise bike is great for anyone, whether you are a beginner or a pro. It’s also compact and it’s on wheels for easy moving around your home. We’ve been using this exercise bike for a numner of months now and we love it for daily use – whether for 15 minutes of intense exercise or 30 minutes of light cycling.

Though not foldable, this Viavito bike still manages to be quite small when tucked into a corner. It weighs 31kg in total, and in terms of size it measures 130cm, 100cm long and 54cm in depth. It has an impressive maximum user weight of 140kg.

This bike has a whopping 32 levels of resistance while boasting a heavy 9kg flywheel for an intense workout. You can, of course, control the resistance to suit your fitness level by using the round button on the consle. Its handlebars also feature pulse sensors. There are 12 programmes on this bike, all of which are varied, and you can tailor each one to suit your preferences – from time to distance and calories. Your stats will show on the console, and you can use this console to view your progress throughout. There are four user programmes so each member of your family can use this bike, while it’s impressively quiet while in use.

We think this exercise is great value for £350 – it’s something you can use on a daily basis while watching TV, or even if the kids are in bed. Thanks to its heavy flywheel it can suit everyone, no matter how experienced they may or may not be, while it’s sturdy and completely adjustable. The only thing we aren’t too keen on, is that it doesn’t have a smartphone or tablet holder. Other than that, we love it.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

2. Reebok ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike



The best cheap exercise bike with Bluetooth

Flywheel: 9kg

Resistance: 24

Programmes: 19

This Reebok exercise bike doesn’t just look the part but it connects via Bluetooth to the Reebok Fitness App to enhance your workout. It’s similar to our top pick, the Viavito Satori, but it’s slightly less bulky and with the added bonus of the app compatilility, you can plain, track and analyse your workouts with ease. You can also sync it with an Apple watch.

In terms of size, this exerecise bike clearly isnt foldable, but it is quite small at 140cm high, 41cm wide and 109cm deep. With a maximum user weight of 120kg and a total weight of 35.5kg, it’s even on wheels for moving it from room to room.

With an easy to read console and 19 user programmes, this bike has a 9kg flywheel so that even pros can use this bike, and 24 resistance levels make it easy to adapt it to suit your needs. It’s completely adjustable with strap pedals, and there are hand grip pulse sensors on the handlebars. It has suction-cupped feet to keep the bike firmly on the floor no matter how fast you are peddaling.

Overall, this exercise bike is a great pick for those who are willing to spend a tad more money in order to properlly track their workouts and analyse their progress. It’s best for daily use, whether that be five times a week or seven times a week.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

3. Ultrasport F-Bike and F-Rider

The best cheap exercise bike under £200

Flywheel: 1.5kg

Resistance: 8

Programmes: 0

The Ultrasport F-Bike is feature-packed yet foldable. It’s also affordable and great for smaller spaces. It comes in a range of colour options to suit your home decor, too.

Foldable and on wheels, this Ultrasport bike weights 15.5kg, and when folded it measures 131cm high and 45cm wide. It’s worth noting that this bike is not on wheels, and it has a maximum user weight of 100kg.

With eight levels of adjustable resistance and a 1.5kg flywheel, this bike is better suited for beginners, or those who will be using it for a light to medium-paced workout. The bike’s seat is adjustable from 78cm to 86cm. It also has an LCD display so that you can see your time, distance, speed, calories burned and heart rate – there are hand pulse sensors.

At just over the £100 mark, this exercise bike is a bargain. It has all of the features a beginner needs, and it’s foldable so it’s great for smaller spaces.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

4. JLL JF100 Exercise Bike

The best cheap exercise bike that’s compact

Flywheel: 4kg

Resistance: 10 levels

Programmes: 0

The JLL JF100 is affordable, compact and it’s great for all fitness levels – though it’s not the best option for those who love a spin class as you shouldn’t stand up on it. Makers of some of the best home gym equipment out there, rest assured that JLL products will last.

Compact in size although not foldable, this exercise bike is on wheels to make it easier to move around the home. With a max user weight of 100kg and a total weight of 18.1kg, an adjustable seat and pedals.

Offering 10 levels of magnetic resistance for total control of how hard you work, this belt-driven bike has a 4kg two-way flywheel. Ideal for use by pros and beginners alike, just don’t stand up on this upright model. It has a six-function monitor so you can see stats such as time, speed, pulse, distance and odometer.

Price-wise, this exercise bike is a great investment when you consider its features and that it can be used by all fitness levels. It’s also definitely worth the money if you have a small home yet don’t want a foldable option.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

5. Opti Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

The best cheap exercise bike under £100

Flywheel: 1.6kg

Resistance: 8

Programmes: 0

If you are a beginner and you don’t want to feel too overwhelmed by an exercise bike, then this Opti bike is the best option for you.

Foldable to a very small size and also lightweight at 13.1kg, this exercise bike really is a smart buy for smaller spaces. Despite its small size and light weight, it still has a maximum user weight of 100kg. Though it’s not on wheels…

Boasting a magnetic resistance system that can be controlled with a knob, it has a light 1.6kg flywheel. With pedal straps to keep your feet in place, as well as an adjustable seat and handlebars, it even has pulse sensors on the handles, too. A console sits in your eye line while working out, to tell you everything from your speed to the number of calories you have burned, the distance you have travelled and more.

There’s no doubt that this Opti exercise bike is worth every penny. At under £80, it’s even worth buying for sporadic use or just until gyms open again.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

What should I consider before buying an exercise bike?

There are several things to consider before buying an exercise bike:

Think about the size of the exercise bike before you buy, as well as how much space you will ideally need to use it at home. Some exercise bikes are foldable for when it comes to storing.

Another thing to be mindful of is the exercise bike’s resistance. This is usually manual or electric. Ensure this can be adjusted by you so that the bike can be used by all fitness levels.

Also have a look at how easy it is to change resistance, and where this can be done. Some exercise bikes will have a control on their console, while others may have a knob that will sit in between your legs.

Consider the maximum user weight of each bike to ensure that everyone in your household can use it before you buy.

All exercise bikes all have a flywheel – the heavier this wheel, the harder the bike will be to use. Beginner? You may want to choose a bike with a lighter flywheel.

It’s worth noting if your new exercise bike is adjustable – we’re talking about its seat height and handlebars, as well as the pedals in some cases.

Heart rate monitoring is another feature to look out for when choosing a bike. Some models have built-in sensors on the handlebars.

Finding a bike that is on wheels will prove handy if you are going to be moving it back into a cupboard or corner of a room after use.

The majority of exercise bikes have a display console so that you can see your stats while riding. If you have a fitness tracker, then you may not need this. Otherwise, this is handy as they usually sit in your eye line.

Read our exercise bike guide above to find the best option for you.