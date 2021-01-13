We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The nation has been looking for ways to carry out exercise at home, as gyms continue to be closed. With many setting up savvy shed gyms, to provide a smart exercise solution.

This alternative space, outside of the home, can help to create a safe space to focus on exercise and nothing else. While your existing shed may be filled with garden essentials, it’s time to rethink how useful a shed space could prove. Perfect for to providing a space to house all your workout gear, away from the house.

Simple shed gym ideas

Shed gyms. really? Yes, trust us they are trending as the latest home gym innovations. Leading the way with her shed home gym is Olympic weight lifter Noorin Gulum. Take a leaf out of her book by creating a permanent space to workout while at home.

If you have a shed, you are ready to go. Just be mindful of the size of the space, before you embark on exercising. Is the roof high enough if you plan on jumping, for instance. Also while sheds are ideal in summer, you might not be so keen for workouts in a freezing cold shed?! We’d advise taking the equipment indoors for an hour before you need to use it, to allow it to warm up. Alternatively, if your shed has mains power you could pre-warm the space with an electric heater.

However you use the shed to exercise be sure to invest in a sturdy lock, to ensure any valuable equipment is safe and secure. Here are some simple ideas to transform your shed into a motivational workout space…

1. Add mirrors

Create the feel of a Barre studio by introducing mirrors to the space. Not only will it help to welcome light into the small space, mirrors are actually very helpful to ensure your postures are correct. Seeing a reflection is also helpful to stay grounded in the space, helping you to remain mindful of being in the moment.

2. Stay organised with shelving

Make your home gym feel just like the real thing, with every piece of equipment returned to it’s rightful place after each workout. Keeping the space clutter-free will help to create a better environment for exercise.

3. Lay supportive flooring

The concrete base and the wooden standing will provide strength, but very little in the way of comfort. Add a layer of cushioning and insulation with the help of simple interlocking foam floor mats.