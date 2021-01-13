The nation has been looking for ways to carry out exercise at home, as gyms continue to be closed. With many setting up savvy shed gyms, to provide a smart exercise solution.
Exercise inspiration: 12 easy ways to exercise at home: stay fit and well from the comfort of home for free
This alternative space, outside of the home, can help to create a safe space to focus on exercise and nothing else. While your existing shed may be filled with garden essentials, it’s time to rethink how useful a shed space could prove. Perfect for to providing a space to house all your workout gear, away from the house.
Simple shed gym ideas
Shed gyms. really? Yes, trust us they are trending as the latest home gym innovations. Leading the way with her shed home gym is Olympic weight lifter Noorin Gulum. Take a leaf out of her book by creating a permanent space to workout while at home.
If you have a shed, you are ready to go. Just be mindful of the size of the space, before you embark on exercising. Is the roof high enough if you plan on jumping, for instance. Also while sheds are ideal in summer, you might not be so keen for workouts in a freezing cold shed?! We’d advise taking the equipment indoors for an hour before you need to use it, to allow it to warm up. Alternatively, if your shed has mains power you could pre-warm the space with an electric heater.
However you use the shed to exercise be sure to invest in a sturdy lock, to ensure any valuable equipment is safe and secure. Here are some simple ideas to transform your shed into a motivational workout space…
1. Add mirrors
Create the feel of a Barre studio by introducing mirrors to the space. Not only will it help to welcome light into the small space, mirrors are actually very helpful to ensure your postures are correct. Seeing a reflection is also helpful to stay grounded in the space, helping you to remain mindful of being in the moment.
2. Stay organised with shelving
Make your home gym feel just like the real thing, with every piece of equipment returned to it’s rightful place after each workout. Keeping the space clutter-free will help to create a better environment for exercise.
3. Lay supportive flooring
The concrete base and the wooden standing will provide strength, but very little in the way of comfort. Add a layer of cushioning and insulation with the help of simple interlocking foam floor mats.
Interlocking Soft Foam Floor Mats, £34.99, Amazon
This set of 18 floor tiles lock together to form the ideal underlay matting for a home gym.
4. Furnish with homely touches
Not essential for the workout, but good for the mind! Welcome a touch creature comforts, such as a decorative patterned rug, to make the space feel more inviting.
5. Cushion the impact
Cushions are another everyday indoor furnishing that’s not only pretty, but practical too. ‘Have a soft cushion nearby to protect knees during especially intense stretches,’ advises fitness expert Annie Deadman
6. Paint a chalkboard
A splash of blackboard paint can go a long way in a home gym. From setting out a workout plan to adding motivational messages or goals – the walls can be used to help improve your workout.
7. Brighten with festoon lights
Give sheds a stylish touch with a string of on-trend Festoon lights – made famous by the Love Island Villa.
8. Repurpose furniture
Use furniture you already have, if you’re looking to keep costs low. A simple garden bench is ideal as a sturdy base for all manner of workouts. A simple bench or chair is ‘great for incline push-ups, for pistol squats and for holding onto during trickier balance move’ Annie explains.
9. Put down bigger foundations
If your shed gym solution is something you plan to use forever more, ditching the gym membership as a result – it’s worth investing in a larger garden structure. Upgrading your tool shed to a garden building is a well-worth investment. The money you’re saving on your £100 a month membership will soon add up to contribute towards the costs.
Related: Garden rooms – design ideas and expert advice to create an idyllic garden retreat
Feeling motivated to give up the gym to workout in the shed?