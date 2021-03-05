We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no question that kitchen appliances just keep getting smarter, but the humble kettle really does have just one job – to boil water. Many of the best kettles are plenty of budget-friendly do this just fine, so I was keen to but the Bosch Sky kettle to the test and see if it was worth the splurge.

Without question, the kettle is the most used appliance in my home. I go through a frankly embarrassing amount of tea on a daily basis, from my morning builders brew to my evening peppermint. I’m also very attached to my hot water bottle, especially in the winter, and use boiling water for cooking every evening, whether it’s for rice, pasta or stock for soup.

In my eyes, a great kettle is one that never lets you down and offers little features to make life easier. So, is the Bosch TWK7203GB any good? I put it to the test over the course of a few weeks to find out.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The Bosch TWK7203GB is expensive and packed with smart features. It’s a must for tea drinkers.

Reasons to buy:

Variable temperature

Keep warm setting

Easy to fill

Sleek modern look

Beeps when your water is ready

Large capacity

Reasons to avoid:

It’s on the pricey side

Not everyone will need a variable temperature

Bosch TWK7203GB

Product Specs

Capacity: 1.7 litres

1.7 litres Dimensions: H25cm x W23.7cm x D15.2cm

H25cm x W23.7cm x D15.2cm Power: 3000 watts

3000 watts Material: Metal

The Bosch TWK7203GB has a filter included. This can be removed and washed for extended use. It also comes with a button on the top of the kettle that opens the lid, making refilling easy and hands-free. If your kettle has just boiled and you want to top it up, your hand won’t be scorched by steam when you lift the lid up, which is a nice safety feature. Another great safety element is that it’s not hot to touch, even when water is freshly boiled.

Bosch TWK7203GB – what does it do?

Aside from the obvious “boils water” answer, there’s actually a lot of bells and whistles on the Bosch TWK7203GB Sky kettle. It has an adjustable temperature, meaning you can choose to heat your water from 70 to 100 degrees, and adjust this in real time. It also shows the temperature of your water as it heats up. This means you’ll know how close the water is to being ready.

The temperature is adjusted using a sliding scale that’s tactile and easy to use. Simply plug the kettle in, place it on the 360-degree stand, and choose the temperature on the scale to start the boiling process.

Other features include the “Keep Warm” setting, which maintains the temperature of your water for up to half an hour after it’s come to heat. If you don’t activate this, it has an automatic shutoff and a useful beep will sound to let you know it’s time to pour your tea.

The “keep warm” setting



I did have a few reservations about the “Keep Warm” setting, because it didn’t feel very energy-efficient in principle. The more I think about it though, the more I realise it’s actually very energy-efficient if used well. I can think of plenty of times where I’ve boiled a kettle in advance of making some tea or boiling some pasta, only to get held up and have to bring it to boil again.

The most energy-intensive part of boiling water is the heating part, but maintaining the heat means you won’t have to reheat all over again. Especially if you can gulp down a cup of tea in under half an hour (guilty) it’s nice to be able to go and pour another boiling cup once you’re gone. As someone who misses the boiling water tap of the office, this is a good replacement.

Who does the Bosch Sky kettle work for?

If you’re a tea lover, I really recommend this kettle. There are different optimum temperatures for types of teas. While a black tea is best at 100°C, green tea performs best at 80°C and matcha’s optimum temperature is between 70 and 80°C.

Those who want a kettle with a large capacity will also be happy with the Bosch Sky Kettle. I was able to pour many cups of tea, and if you do run out, it took just under two minutes to boil one litre of water.

Who shouldn’t buy this kettle?

When I raved about this kettle to my partner, they made the point that while it’s fun to be able to slide the temperature setting along, they would never need water that isn’t boiling. If you’re a traditional tea drinker or someone who doesn’t drink tea very often, you could definitely get away with something a little cheaper.

The sleek and minimalistic design of the Sky kettle isn’t to everyone’s taste. I like it, and it fits well into a modern kitchen thanks to the flashy stand, but it’s certainly not the cutest kettle you can buy, and if you prefer a more retro-style pyramid kettle or something to match the best toaster, it may not be the one for you.

Is the Bosch Sky kettle worth the money?

A good philosophy when it comes to buying anything is calculating its cost per use. A nice waffle maker may be tempting, but unless I actually make lots of waffles in it, it’s not money spent wisely. My pots and pans, on the other hand, are definitely worth splashing out on. I don’t go a day without using at least a few of them. The kettle is one of the hardest-working appliances in your home, so by that logic, it seems fair enough to spend around £80 on it. That said, if you don’t think you’ll make the most of its smart features, there are plenty of other kettles out there for you.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender heads up all things small appliances at Future. There’s nothing she loves more than testing out the latest and greatest cooking gadgets, for indoor and outdoor use, from toasters to air fryers. Millie lives in South London and is constantly squeezing more appliances into her modest kitchen. If it makes it onto the kitchen counters full time, you know an appliance is worth the hype.