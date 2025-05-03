Dunlem has started selling the De’Longhi 1700ml Argento Kettle , and I think its pretty pastel colourways make it a great alternative to the Smeg 1.7l Kettle if your on a tight budget.

When considering the best kettles available on the market, it comes as no surprise that Smeg frequently top the list as the best looking. It’s iconic, retro design features on many wish lists (including mine, if anyone I know is reading).

But costing £149.95, this wishlist item is a little pricey. By contrast, at £68 at Dunelm and an even cheaper £44.99 at Amazon, the De’Longhi kettle is an attractive pastel alternative.

But is the DeLonghi Argento Kettle a worthy alternative to the iconic Smeg kettle?

De'Longhi 1700ml Argento Kettle Visit Site The soft pink of this kettle looks just as stylish as Smeg, but with a lower price point Smeg Pink 1.7L Kettle £149.95 at Smeg Smeg is renowned for their pastel shades and it's easy to see why - this kettle is simply stunning. Smeg Small / Mini Kettle - Pink £119.95 at Smeg If the full-size kettle is a little pricey, this mini kettle is a cheaper alternative.

De’Longhi has long been an Ideal Home favourite, especially when it comes to their kettles. The Argento Kettle has a stylish, sleek look and a high-quality finish. It’s fast-boiling and with a large capacity, perfect for busy households.

It also sits on a 360-degree swivel base for ultimate convenience. Not only this, but the Argento Kettle features a triple safety protection, including auto-shut off, thermal cut off and automatic shut off when lifted.

What’s most striking about this kettle is its pretty pastel colourway and chrome details. Pastel kitchens have been a big trend this year, so opting for small kitchen appliances in your preferred shade is an easy way to adopt the trend.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’d also argue that pastel shades work well with neutral kitchen colour schemes, so if your kitchen is white or cream, pastel pink, green and blue appliances will complement it.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

But it has to be said, retro appliances don’t get much better than Smeg. Our Smeg kettle and toaster review found the classic kettle to be quick to boil, has a soft open lid, a 360-degree connection base and a built-in lime scale filter - perfect is descaling the kettle is one of your least favourite chores.

If your heart is set on a Smeg kettle, there is also a mini version available. In fact, it is currently available at Debenhams for under £100 right now. The Smeg mini kettle has a 0.8l capacity and weighs just 1kg. This is a better option for singles and smaller households, so if you have a large family, I’d recommend investing in the classic 1.8l kettle.

Overall, the De’Longhi is a cheaper alternative to Smeg whilst still retaining a sleek look. That being said, if you can afford to invest in a Smeg kettle, this statement piece will reward you in both looks and brews.