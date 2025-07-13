Have you ever wanted to make a brew without ever leaving your sofa? Now you can, as Aldi’s smart kettle (£29.99) has a clever WiFi feature that means you can switch it on from the comfort of your sofa.

The best kettle will produce the perfect cuppa’, which is largely why the rise of clever, temperature-controlled smart kettles has been on the rise. For a long time, I felt the Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle (Was £99.99 and currently £79.99 at Ninja) was the best you could buy, but is Aldi’s smart kettle coming for the crown?

Having launched in stores today (13 July), Aldi’s budget smart kettle comes with a huge variety of clever functions.

The Aldi Smart Kettle was launched as part of Aldi’s new Life Hacks range. A special collection of household products designed to make your life easier.

The Aldi smart kettle does exactly that. Able to connect to both your WiFi and Bluetooth, you can switch it on from your phone wherever you are at home. Need a few extra minutes in bed in the morning? Turn the kettle on from your app and hit snooze. Then, if you need a bit longer, simply turn on the keep warm function.

The kettle has a sleek matte black finish that will blend in with your kitchen colour scheme with ease. With a stylish touch screen control panel, it couldn’t be easier to use. The handy digital temperature displays mean you can keep an eye on how hot the water is.

Like the Ninja kettle, it is a variable temperature kettle , which means you can control the temperature of the water, making it a great choice for brewing different types of speciality tea. Aldi’s smart kettle has a temperature range of 40 to 100 degrees.

However, I’m personally not convinced that a kettle needs a WiFi feature. I have a Salter Retro 1.7L Kettle in cream (£34.99 at Amazon) and it’s great. It has a brilliant rapid boil feature, a limescale feature and looks stylish on my worktops. It does exactly what I need it to, so I’m not convinced I need a kettle with loads of bells and whistles.

This doesn’t mean I’m not tempted to try Aldi’s kettle. I’m intrigued as to how much easier it would make my life, and I can see the merits of switching the kettle on from my work desk. However, if you’re looking for precision temperature control, I would say the Ninja Electric Kettle is your best choice. Tried and tested by the Ideal Home team, we can vouch for how great it is.

I doubt the Aldi smart kettle will be in stock for long, so I’ve rounded up a few alternatives in case you don’t manage to get your hands on one.

Do you think a smart kettle will make your life easier? Or are you like me and don’t need any fancy extras for a decent brew?