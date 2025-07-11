I've been debating buying a frank green iced coffee cup for weeks – I've just saved myself £25 by picking up this gorgeous alternative instead

I've been on the hunt to find the perfect iced coffee cup this summer, because there's no way you'll catch me having my morning latte hot in this heat. In this search, I've pinned down a couple of personal non negotiable criteria.

The first is my pick of the best coffee machines on hand to make the coffee (obviously), but the second is a cup that's insulated properly, so that I don't end with a watery mess. A straw is also a feature I'm looking for, so I can sip along as I sit at my desk.

That's why this bottlebottle iced coffee cup (currently on sale on Amazon for £7.59 down from £9.99) is ticking all of my boxes. Plus, it's a dead ringer for a frank green cup (£34.99 on Amazon) that I've been hovering over clicking 'checkout' on for weeks now. Here's how the two measure up.

bottlebottle Iced Coffee Flask £7.99 at Amazon UK Not only is this cup a total bargain, but it's also available in loads of adorable gingham colorways. Spoilt for choice! frank green Reusable Iced Coffee Cup With Straw £34.99 at Amazon UK With all five-star reviews so far, this cup from frank green sounds like it lives up to the price-tag. Now it's only available in black on Amazon, but the colour range on this cup at Anthropologie (£35.00) is so much nicer.

You can pick up the bottle bottle cup in two different sizes: 500 and 800ml, while the frank green version is smaller at 425ml. Both feature metal straws, which you can use time and time again, but the Amazon alternative here can also be used as a water bottle thanks to its size.

One of the iced coffee mistakes I've been trying to avoid is investing in cups without dual-wall insulation. As much as I love my on-trend pistachio cooler from Nespresso, the plastic does sweat a fair bit in the heat.

(Image credit: BottleBottle/Amazon)

Both of these cups have double walls, so the iced cubes inside won't be melting in a hurry. The frank green version is also ceramic lined, which should help with heat distribution too.

I haven't made any Amazon Prime Day purchases yet, but this coffee cup is the thing I'm going to invest in before deals end at midnight. Given how many iced coffees I'm getting through a day in this heatwave, it seems like an investment that will quickly pay for itself. Are you looking to shop any deals to improve your coffee set-up?