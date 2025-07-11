I've been debating buying a frank green iced coffee cup for weeks – I've just saved myself £25 by picking up this gorgeous alternative instead
This is the coolest cup to enjoy your iced cappuccino in this summer
I've been on the hunt to find the perfect iced coffee cup this summer, because there's no way you'll catch me having my morning latte hot in this heat. In this search, I've pinned down a couple of personal non negotiable criteria.
The first is my pick of the best coffee machines on hand to make the coffee (obviously), but the second is a cup that's insulated properly, so that I don't end with a watery mess. A straw is also a feature I'm looking for, so I can sip along as I sit at my desk.
That's why this bottlebottle iced coffee cup (currently on sale on Amazon for £7.59 down from £9.99) is ticking all of my boxes. Plus, it's a dead ringer for a frank green cup (£34.99 on Amazon) that I've been hovering over clicking 'checkout' on for weeks now. Here's how the two measure up.
With all five-star reviews so far, this cup from frank green sounds like it lives up to the price-tag. Now it's only available in black on Amazon, but the colour range on this cup at Anthropologie (£35.00) is so much nicer.
You can pick up the bottle bottle cup in two different sizes: 500 and 800ml, while the frank green version is smaller at 425ml. Both feature metal straws, which you can use time and time again, but the Amazon alternative here can also be used as a water bottle thanks to its size.
One of the iced coffee mistakes I've been trying to avoid is investing in cups without dual-wall insulation. As much as I love my on-trend pistachio cooler from Nespresso, the plastic does sweat a fair bit in the heat.
Both of these cups have double walls, so the iced cubes inside won't be melting in a hurry. The frank green version is also ceramic lined, which should help with heat distribution too.
I haven't made any Amazon Prime Day purchases yet, but this coffee cup is the thing I'm going to invest in before deals end at midnight. Given how many iced coffees I'm getting through a day in this heatwave, it seems like an investment that will quickly pay for itself. Are you looking to shop any deals to improve your coffee set-up?
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.