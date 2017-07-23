As the old saying goes, the devil is in the detail. While feature walls are fantastic, you don’t need to go big to make a statement.

There are a host of smaller at-home freshen-ups you can do yourself to completely transform your space. All you need? A quick-drying, easy-to-use paint like the Dulux Quick Dry wood and metal paint range. Coming in an array of on-trend yet timeless colours, you can choose anything from cool Scandi grey hues and design-led, modern industrial matte black to pretty, soft pastels to pep-up your interiors.

Whether you want to create wow-factor entrance ways by giving your doors a fabulous facelift, or breathe new life into your kitchen cupboards, this water-based paint is the easiest – and most stylish – way to do it.

Discover six simple yet chic ways you can take your woodwork from dull to dazzling in an instant with the Dulux Quick Dry range below.

1. Make a feature of your finials and bannisters

Against neutral walls and pale timber flooring, painting the bannisters, finials and skirting boards in dramatic black will turn your hallway from drab to fab in an instant.

The addition of a brightly painted bench not only provides a cheery splash of colour, it’s a handy spot to sit and take your shoes off, so dirt isn’t traipsed through the house.

2. Freshen up fire surrounds

A mantelpiece can make a beautiful focal point in a room… unless, of course, the wood is stained in a dated orange varnish or paint is peeling off. Taking it from sad to stylish, however, is an easy weekend job.

A sophisticated block colour, such as Dulux’s Natural Slate, shown, is dynamic and interesting with dark tones that will bring a little glamour to your space. Contemporary and bold, it is the perfect choice with a practical purpose, too; concealing the smoke and soot that will build up from a working hearth. Alternatively, you could go for a bright yellow, teal or pink to bring a pop of colour.

3. Get creative with a brand-new door colour

There will always be a place for Brilliant White, but if your doors have seen better days, why not get creative with some chic new shades?

Try matching your door colour with the framework for maximum impact and choose a cool new colour for 2020. Willow Tree is a vibrant yet serene green that evokes the natural tranquility of a woodland oasis and pops with a minty-fresh feel at the same time.

4. Make over your kitchen doors

There’s no easier – or more affordable – way to give your kitchen a whole new lease of life than to freshen up the cupboards with a lick of paint.

Use modern neutral colours to lift the space and create an airy, roomy feel. Tasteful warm greys and white will never go out of fashion and make the perfect pairing.

5. Revive your woodwork and lift your space

Got a table that’s a little tired? Don’t worry, you don’t need to splash out on a new one. Take the eco-conscious route and revive a home office desk or hallway with a brand new hue.

A soft green or millennial pink will provide just the right amount of ‘pop’, and look particularly elegant when positioned next to a dark background or door for a cool, contemporary contrast.

6. Dare to go dark

Make a high-style statement by turning to the dark side and join a string of bloggers and influencers leading the brooding and mysterious movement. Dip your toe in the trend by using a so-now matte black paint on cupboard doors for a punchy aesthetic.

The look works particularly well on the bathroom vanity unit; just pair with metallic hardware for a truly on-trend finish.

For inspiration and to shop the Dulux Woodwork Paint range, visit Dulux.co.uk/woodwork.