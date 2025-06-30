6 clever ways to elevate the IKEA MALM chest of drawers so that nobody will know it’s flat-pack

The IKEA MALM chest of drawers is one of the Swedish furniture retailer’s bestselling designs, loved for its affordable price point and sleek, simple and modern look. But for some, myself included, its look is a little too plain as is – which is where IKEA MALM hacks come into the equation.

When it comes to IKEA hacks, the MALM chest of drawers is the perfect blank canvas to get creative with. And according to Pinterest’s report, these particular hacks are rising in popularity as Pinterest searches for both ‘IKEA MALM’ and ‘IKEA MALM hack’ have increased by 130% in the last six months.

‘The fact that MALM is so affordable means that it's a great option for those that want a high-end look but at a fraction of the price,’ says Laurie Davidson, interior stylist at Style Makers. ‘It's a versatile range with so much scope as it's very plain – all you need is some good ideas and a sprinkling of creativity.’

1. Add rattan panels

(Image credit: Jennifer Liu @jnn.liu.liu)

Not to play favourites, but adding rattan panels to the front of the drawers is the best IKEA MALM hack, in my opinion. Courtesy of Jennifer Liu, content creator of @jnn.liu.liu on Instagram who’s also responsible for the IKEA bar hack with cane inserts, this super stylish hack instantly caught my eye.

After soaking the rattan webbing, like this one from Amazon, in water, Jennifer glued the rattan panels to the front of each of the drawers which she then overlaid and framed with stripwood like these from B&Q. To further elevate the look of the dresser, she also added handles and legs.

2. Elevate it off the ground

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘MALM dressers have a very simple and minimal design so they are great candidates to flip and DIY,’ Jennifer of @jnn.liu.liu says. ‘Whether it be adding rattan or simply just adding legs to give it some height to reduce the bulky look, the dresser will all turn out great!’

You can, of course, opt for something super simple when you’re choosing what legs to add to your MALM chest of drawers. But if you’re feeling adventurous, why not go for something a little more fun and playful like these ball-shaped furniture legs at Amazon?

Alternatively, you can also attach the piece of furniture to the wall and create a floating look like in the picture above. ‘Floating a two-drawer MALM on the wall as a hallway or dressing table is a clever way to save space,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Pair it with a curved wall mirror and a small sculptural table lamp to create a boutique hotel style, especially useful in tighter London flats.’

3. Paint it a dark, sophisticated colour

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Even just painting your MALM unit will create a whole new look, as long as you know how to paint IKEA furniture and use a shellac-based primer like the Zinsser B-I-N primer, available at Amazon.

‘I love seeing people paint their MALM units in rich, moody shades like Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue. It makes even the most basic unit feel bespoke. My top tip is to use a shellac-based primer first so the paint sticks well to the veneer,’ Alex at Flitch says.

She adds, ‘For a playful option, I once saw someone paint each drawer a different pastel tone using tester pots. It turned the MALM chest into a charming piece for a child’s room, full of personality without a big spend.’

4. Make it more traditional

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

IKEA MALM has an innately modern look. But if you’re into a more traditional, vintage aesthetic, you can still transform your MALM into something that’s more to your taste with the help of beading like this bobbin moulding kit from Dunelm.

‘I think my favourite hacks are when the MALM pieces are given a period look, mainly because it shows that even the most modern furniture can be totally transformed in an affordable way,’ Laurie says.

Aurélien Farjon, interior stylist of Style Makers, continues, ‘You can customise the drawers with beading. I’ve seen a great example with bobbin beading which looks incredible.’

5. Turn it into a kitchen island

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

‘I've seen so many great hacks using the MALM pieces, like turning the dresser into a kitchen island unit,’ Laurie at Style Makers says.

Courtesy of @interiorfun.berlin on Instagram and TikTok, the IKEA kitchen hack as shown below turns three IKEA MALM chests of drawers with an added wooden worktop into a budget-friendly kitchen island idea.

6. Give it a fluted finish

(Image credit: Future)

Adding panelling is always a good idea whenever you’re looking to update a piece of IKEA furniture or a similarly simple design. And with fluted panelling like this one from Etsy being one of the most popular styles in 2025, why not go for this finish?

‘One of my all-time favourites is adding fluted dowelling or cane webbing to the drawer fronts. It gives a touch of Parisian apartment chic and works beautifully in light, Scandi-inspired bedrooms. Add antique brass handles and you get a high-street-meets-high-end look for under £100,’ Alex at Flitch says.

There are so many different creative ways to give your IKEA MALM chest of drawers a makeover that will transform it beyond recognition. So which one is your favourite?