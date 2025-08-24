I just uncovered the most expensive looking rechargeable wall lights on the high street - and they're all from Next Home
They're all under £80 with old money good looks
Since moving into a flat with an original fireplace, I have been obsessed with the idea of adding two wall lights to flank the chimney breast. However, I'm not obsessed enough to start rewiring my living room, so thank god for rechargeable wall lights, and I've just found the best selection at Next Home.
Rechargeable wall lights make these simple living room lighting ideas easier to achieve, as they can be placed where other fixed wall lights can't. They usually have a magnetic base so you can lift the whole light down to charge it, or a bulb you can pop out. However, for a long time, stylish rechargeable wall lights under £80 were hard to come by.
While the ranges of the best wireless table lamps exploded on the high street last year, it took a little while for the wall-light versions to catch up with the likes of designer-favourite lighting brand Pooky. In the last few months, I've noticed Dusk, Dunelm, and John Lewis all catching up; however, Next Home has one of the best options I've seen.
I wasn't surprised to see Next Home leading the charge with expensive-looking rechargeable wall lights, as it released one of the first brands on the high street to launch a designer-looking wireless table lamp, The Hector which is £48 at Next.
This lamp has been turned into the Hector wall light, £45 at Next. It is currently sitting very high on my wish list, alongside a glorious collection of mid-century and art deco-inspired wall lights.
Honestly, I don't know how I'll choose just one.
This elegant wall light is perfect for framing a bed and is available in a brass version, too. It has the same looks as the mains-operated version, but this rechargeable option has a 6-hour charging time for 12 hours of use.
This unique-looking art deco-style picture wall light is perfect for upgrading a gallery wall. It is on the more expensive side, but that is pretty standard for this style of lighting, with a John Lewis version coming in at an even higher £95.
This light wall light looks straight out of an expensive hotel and is the perfect addition to any bedroom lighting ideas. Use it as a reading light on either side of a bed or tucked away in a reading corner. It is available in brass and chrome versions.
Alternative wireless wall lights
Pooky is currently having a huge summer sale, so it is a rare opportunity to pick up one of their rechargeable wall lights for a fraction of the usual price. This striking wall light has a 10 hour battery life based on 8 hours of charge.
I'm still narrowing down which rechargeable wall light I'm going to choose for my home. Do you have a favourite?
