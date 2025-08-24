I just uncovered the most expensive looking rechargeable wall lights on the high street - and they're all from Next Home

Since moving into a flat with an original fireplace, I have been obsessed with the idea of adding two wall lights to flank the chimney breast. However, I'm not obsessed enough to start rewiring my living room, so thank god for rechargeable wall lights, and I've just found the best selection at Next Home.

Rechargeable wall lights make these simple living room lighting ideas easier to achieve, as they can be placed where other fixed wall lights can't. They usually have a magnetic base so you can lift the whole light down to charge it, or a bulb you can pop out. However, for a long time, stylish rechargeable wall lights under £80 were hard to come by.

While the ranges of the best wireless table lamps exploded on the high street last year, it took a little while for the wall-light versions to catch up with the likes of designer-favourite lighting brand Pooky. In the last few months, I've noticed Dusk, Dunelm, and John Lewis all catching up; however, Next Home has one of the best options I've seen.

(Image credit: Next)

I wasn't surprised to see Next Home leading the charge with expensive-looking rechargeable wall lights, as it released one of the first brands on the high street to launch a designer-looking wireless table lamp, The Hector which is £48 at Next.

This lamp has been turned into the Hector wall light, £45 at Next. It is currently sitting very high on my wish list, alongside a glorious collection of mid-century and art deco-inspired wall lights.

Honestly, I don't know how I'll choose just one.

Alternative wireless wall lights

Pooky Lighting Larger Twinky Rechargeable Wall Light in Antique Brass Was £101, now £71 at Pooky Pooky is currently having a huge summer sale, so it is a rare opportunity to pick up one of their rechargeable wall lights for a fraction of the usual price. This striking wall light has a 10 hour battery life based on 8 hours of charge. DUSK Lucille Ornate Led Rechargeable Wall Light - Brass £40 at Dusk.com If you're a fan of the traditional look then this Dusk lamp is a steal at £40. It has rave reviews from customers praising it's value for money and looks. Dunelm Edited Life Industrial Rechargeable Touch Dimmable Led Wall Light £28 at Dunelm If you prefer a more modern aesthetic these new dimmable LED wall lights are great for adding task lighting to a room. At the lowest brightness level it claims to run for 80 hours.

I'm still narrowing down which rechargeable wall light I'm going to choose for my home. Do you have a favourite?

