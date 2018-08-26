Staircase ideas for your hallway that will really make an entrance

Create a stairway from heaven with these brilliant staircase ideas

You never get a second chance at a first impression, so get it right with our staircase ideas. The staircase is usually the first thing you see when you enter a house, so it’s worth taking the time to make it a real focal point.

Perhaps the easiest way to make a statement with your staircase is to get creative with hallway wallpaper, paint and textiles. Paint the risers in a descending or ascending rainbow of colours, or stick on decorative tiles for instant impact.

Use wallpaper or old maps to add interest to each tread or paint the whole shebang in a favourite colour. You could even paint the spindles and bannister rail to suit your fancy and position wall stickers up the staircase walls or on the facing walls on each half landing.

If money is no object, you can go the whole hog and commission a striking glass staircase which is a great way to allow light to get to all floors in a dark house but requires a high level of maintenance. A spiral staircase is always arresting and a great way to gain access to upper levels in a tight space and are now available in all manner of materials and finishes.

1. Create an ombre effect with paint

Start by painting the treads to match your there woodwork, then choose a paint card in a colour you love and buy tester pots in as many shades as you have stairs. Start with the darkest at the bottom and work your way up, using a lighter shade on each riser until you reach the top!

2. Make a statement with your spindles

Bring your staircase to life by creating a fresh ombre effect. Paint each spindle a different shade using tester pots, but leave the handrail a natural wood. Finish the rest of the stairway in white to keep the space light and show off your handiwork.

3. Roll out the red carpet

What better way to make guests feel welcome than giving your hallway the red carpet treatment? This claret colour is sophisticated and works wonderfully with on-trend shades of grey.

4. Wallpaper your treads with a bold pattern

The trick here is to go bold and graphic, but to keep things neutral elsewhere. Here, white walls are a backdrop to a bright red. You could also use pops of primary colours, such as yellow green or the blue chair seen here.

Like this idea? How to wallpaper your stairs – to add colour to your hallway

5. Go country with pastels

This is a different way of using wallpaper – alternating two complementary prints in pastel pink and green for a look that would suit a rustic cottage. If you’re good with a paintbrush, you achieve the effect with stencils.

6. Spell out a warm welcome

Talking of stencils, you can give your staircase an instant update with a simple set of letters, a tester pot of paint, and a steady hand. The Stencil Library has a large selection of lettering and numerical stencils in a variety of different fonts.

7. Commission some cubbyholes

If commissioning a staircase, why not factor in some nifty open-plan shelving into the design for showing off your favourite ornaments and curios. A carpenter can build the design so it cleverly uses the otherwise redundant space underneath the treads and risers to great effect to create capsules for storage and display as well as being a functioning staircase.

8. Match the treads to the walls

Here’s a similar take on the same idea, but this time the walls have been painted in the second darkest colour. The choice of green is fresh and soothing and works well with natural wood flooring and furniture.