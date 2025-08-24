Are IKEA sofa beds worth it? I tested the entire range, and these are the 3 that convinced me they are

If you're looking to invest in a solution for hosting overnight guests, you may well be wondering if IKEA sofa beds are worth it.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past four years testing sofa beds from multiple retailers, and one thing I've learnt is that the best sofa beds are *expensive*.

In contrast to options that can set you back well over £2000, IKEA sofa beds are refreshingly affordable, with some great options starting from £450. There's also the convenience of multiple IKEA stores across the country, allowing you to view products in person and flatpack delivery, which is a bonus for those of us with awkward delivery access.

But are IKEA sofa beds worth the money in terms of comfort and performance? I've now tested multiple IKEA sofa beds, and in my opinion, yes, IKEA sofa beds are worth it. In fact, IKEA's newest launch, the IKEA TORNSBORG sofa bed, is the one I would buy for my own home.

However, I do think the IKEA sofa bed range differs in comfort and suitability, so it's well worth knowing which are the gems and which are the duds before you shop. I recently went into store to test out the current IKEA range and this is my pick of the three best IKEA sofa beds to shop.

1. IKEA TORNSBORG sofa bed

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

1. IKEA TORNSBORG 2-seat sofa-bed Best small IKEA sofa bed Specifications RRP: £450 Seats: 2 Sleeps: 2

Although at first glance it may look a little simple and functional, in person, I found the TORNSBORG's solid pine frame a lot sturdier and more attractive than I expected. If you like clean minimalist lines, I think it fits the Scandi aesthetic perfectly.

I also found it surprisingly comfortable for both sitting and lying down. Its cushions are on the firmer side, so as a sofa you sit 'on' it rather than sinking 'into' it, but it has more give and bounce than most comparable sofa beds at this price point.

I found the seat depth great for lounging, and the back cushions supportive. The skinny armrests were also far more comfortable than I expected, and at just the right height once I was seated. I'd be happy to use this sofa as my main everyday seating if necessary.

It's also very easy to turn it from a sofa into a bed. You simply remove the back cushions, pull up on the fabric tabs, and a wheeled base does the rest. I managed the transformation with one hand. The backrest then swivels to lay flat and complete a generous double bed-sized sleeping area.

In bed form, the sleeping surface is firm but comfortable. I would want to add a mattress topper for extra cushioning – and to protect the sofa's upholstery – but this is the case with pretty much every sofa bed I've tested, other than a few (extremely expensive) models.

2. IKEA FRIHETEN 3-seat sofa-bed

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

2. IKEA FRIHETEN 3-seat sofa-bed Largest IKEA sofa bed Specifications RRP: £629 Seats: 3 Sleeps: 2

If you're looking for a sofa bed that looks more like a classic sofa and can be used as your main living room seating, then the FRIHETEN 3-seat sofa-bed would be my top recommendation. There's also a FRIHETEN corner sofa bed if you want even more seating, although I prefer the three-seater for ease of use.

You might be tempted to opt for the trad-look IKEA VRETSTORP 3-seat sofa-bed, which has been a part of the IKEA range for a long time. But I find the slightly more modern-looking FRIHETEN far more comfortable to sit on.

The FRIHETEN feels very similar to the TORNSBORG above. In sofa form, you sit 'on' it rather than sinking 'into' it, but I found it comfortable enough that I'd be happy using it as my main sofa. It may lack some squish-factor, but you can add cushions, and it has enough give that it doesn't feel like sitting on a giant brick like so many sofa beds I've tested.

It also offers just shy of a king-size sleeping space which should be more than enough room for guests. Because it's bigger than the TORNSBORG – this is a three-seater rather than a two-seater – I found it slightly heavier to pull out the trundle section, but it was still easy to convert from a sofa to a bed.

Similar to the TORNSBORG, the sleeping area is comfortable but firm, so you'll definitely want to add a mattress topper for extra cushioning and to protect the upholstery. The bonus of this sofa bed is that it offers ample storage space for extra bedding hidden beneath the seating.

3. IKEA SKÖNABÄCK 2-seat sofa-bed

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

3. IKEA SKÖNABÄCK 2-seat sofa-bed Most versatile Specifications RRP: £350 Seats: 2 Sleeps: 1

As long as you only want to sleep one guest at a time, the £350 SKÖNABÄCK 2-seat sofa-bed or £450 IKEA LINDÅKRA 2-seat sofa-bed are two of the brand's most versatile options.

The SKÖNABÄCK is a compact two-seater sofa with hidden storage and a clever pull out base that utilises one of the armrests to form the sleeping area.

Whereas the LINDÅKRA's multifunctional design offers seating for two with a detachable semi-circular pouffe that can be added to the end of the sofa to seat three, pulled around in front of the sofa to transform it into a chaise and allow you to put your feet up, or used as a standalone seat or coffee table.

Both are simple ideas, but make for a very versatile pieces of furniture if you have a small living room and want to use this sofa bed as your main seating as well as an impromptu crash pad for guests.

And again, I found the seating on both to be more comfortable than it looks. Like the TORNSBORG and FRIHETEN, they're firm, but not so firm as to feel *hard* like so many sofa beds. And although they lack squish, I found them both comfortable enough that either could be used as your main seating.

Are IKEA sofa beds worth it?

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

In conclusion, do I think IKEA sofa beds are worth it? Definitely, as long as you opt for the right one. Having now tested all of IKEA's range, I think all three of the IKEA sofa beds above offer a great mix of style, comfort, and affordability.

The downside is that you do need to self-assemble these options. This is IKEA after all. Self-assembly isn't uncommon with sofa beds from other retailers either, but it's a factor worth bearing in mind before you order.

I built my IKEA SÖDERHAMN sofa with no problem, but it did take two people and a bit of heavy lifting and dexterity to achieve.

IKEA does team up with Taskrabbit in some areas to connect you with someone who can do the assembly for you, but if DIY is something you'd rather avoid altogether, an IKEA sofa bed may not be the right solution for you. In that case, I've listed three of my alternative suggestions below.

