Looking for the best plants for a Japanese garden? If you’re hoping to nail this popular design scheme this year, you’ll need to choose the right varieties.

Whether you’re hoping to enhance your zen garden ideas or you’re looking for small Japanese garden ideas, carefully selected plants can go a long way towards creating the perfect Japanese-inspired space.

We’ve curated a list of the best plants for a Japanese garden to help you get started.

1. Acers

We couldn’t kick our list of the best plants for a Japanese garden off without the Japanese maple. Acers are popular in gardens across the UK, and they’re a stalwart of Japanese planting schemes.

‘Acers are a classic choice,’ says Steve Candy, senior gardener at the National Trust’s Kingston Lacy in Dorset. Steve is responsible for Kingston Lacy’s English interpretation of a Japanese Garden, which was recreated by the National Trust 20 years ago this year.

‘I love Acer palmatum cultivars – try ‘Tamukeyama’ or ‘Shin Desojo’ for a vibrant autumn display, or ‘Sango-kaku’ for the bright coral-red hue on the branches in the winter.’

2. Azaleas and rhododendrons

Azaleas and rhododendrons are also popular choices for a Japanese-inspired garden.

‘Azaleas and rhododendrons are widely used in Japanese gardens for their early-season flowers and vibrant colour palettes,’ says David Fryer, head of technical at Mr Fothergill’s.

If you’re working with small garden ideas, there are a number of dwarf varieties to choose from.

‘Dwarf varieties such as the popular 'Geisha' come in red, pink, orange, purple and white shades, making them perfect for smaller gardens,’ says David. ‘Larger gardens can benefit from evergreen rhododendrons such as 'Horizon Monarch', which produces large, showy yellow blooms tinged with pink.’

3. Cherry blossom trees

Whether you're looking for a cherry blossom tree for a small garden or a larger centrepiece, there are plenty of varieties to choose from – and they stand out as some of the best plants for a Japanese garden.

'The classic cherry blossom tree (Prunus) is a timeless emblem of Japanese gardens,' says David. 'There are many species and varieties to choose from, all of which provide a delicate profusion of pink or white blossoms early in the season.

'Dwarf varieties suitable for compact gardens include the weeping white-blooming Yoshino Cherry, the deep pink 'Kursar', or the columnar flagpole Prunus ‘Amanogawa'. For larger spaces, options like Prunus ‘Pink Shell' – with soft pink flowers and autumnal leaf colour – and the cherry plum (Prunus cerasifera 'Nigra’), which has dark purple leaves, add visual drama.'

4. Bamboo

Bamboo is another brilliant choice, making a real statement in a Japanese-inspired garden. Bear in mind that bamboo grows fast – but if you go about it the right way, it's a real winner.

'Bamboo can be invasive in a small garden, but Phyllostachys aureosulcata f. spectabilis, with its yellow and green stripes, or the ebony-stemmed Phyllostachys nigra, which are beautiful backdrops to snowdrops, are a great choice,' suggests the National Trust's Steve.

5. Camellias

Learning how to grow camellias is incredibly rewarding – and they're among the best plants for a Japanese garden, according to David from Mr Fothergill's.

'Camellias (Camellia japonica) are native to Japan, with wild forms found throughout the country’s sprawling forests,' he explains.

'Renowned for their glossy evergreen leaves and delicate early blooms in shades of red, pink, pale yellow and white, notable varieties like 'Blooming Wonder Red' offer stunning double red flowers and thrive in both borders and containers.'

Which plants will you be adding to your Japanese-inspired garden this year?