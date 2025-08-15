The easy, non-toxic method pest experts swear by to keep wasps out of your garden – all you need is a sheet of paper

If wasps have been plaguing your garden this summer, then you may want to consider using a decoy wasp nest, pest experts are recommending.

Anyone who’s been stung by a wasp won’t want to repeat that experience, which is why we dedicated a lot of time at Ideal Home looking for natural ways to get rid of wasps , and wasp nest decoys ( such as this £9.99 pack of four decoy nests from Amazon ) are a non-toxic and effective way to keep wasps out of your garden.

Instinctively territorial, wasps won’t go near another colony’s territory, so using a paper decoy is an easy and effective way to trick them. And the best thing, you can make one yourself using brown paper.

What is a decoy wasp nest?

Typically made from brown paper materials, a wasp nest decoy is exactly what it sounds like. Shaped a little like a paper lantern, these decoys are designed to look just like a wasp nest to prevent wasps from coming into the area.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Because wasps are territorial insects, they tend to avoid building nests near existing ones to reduce competition and conflict. By placing a decoy nest in your garden, on your porch, or near your home, you create the illusion that the area is already occupied, which helps keep real wasps away,’ explains Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control .

Decoy wasp nests are fairly inexpensive, and you can pick up a multipack for less than £10 at retailers like B&Q and Amazon. Alternatively, you can make them yourself.

‘You can make them yourself using paper bags and a balloon by cinching one end closed, keeping the air inside like a balloon to create the wasp nest’s shape,’ recommends Nick Ferrante Jr., Associate Certified Entomologist at Excel Pest Services .

Alternatively, you can use brown paper stuffed with newspaper to create the same shape as a wasp nest.

Is this a good method to use?

‘Decoy wasp nests can be an effective and natural method for deterring wasps. As wasps are territorial, the presence of a realistic-looking fake nest often convinces them the area is already occupied, which discourages them from building new nests nearby,’ says Daniel.

‘However, their effectiveness can vary depending on the species of wasp, the location and the time of year. For best results, decoy nests are usually used as part of a broader wasp management approach, combined with good sanitation and removal of attractants.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside using a decoy wasp nest, you can try planting wasp-repellent plants in your garden or using scents that wasps hate in your home . Wasps use their scent to navigate and communicate, and some strong smells can disrupt this, leading them to avoid these areas. However, if you are becoming concerned about wasps in your home and garden, it’s best to consult a professional.

Wasp nest decoys are an inexpensive and effective way to keep wasps away from your home. Will you be testing one out?