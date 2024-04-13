What cherry blossom tree is the best for a small garden? 5 of the smallest varieties to fit into tiny outdoor spaces

Cherry blossom trees are one of the beautiful symbols of spring. And while most of the time when we see them out and about they are tall and wide, there are over 400 varieties of cherry blossom trees of various shapes, sizes, colours and needs. Which means that there is definitely a cherry blossom tree out there for your garden, however small it is.

In fact, there are over 30 that work for small spaces - but today, we rounded up 5 of the best cherry blossom trees for small gardens if you happen to lack space in your outdoor area.

You may not have realised it but cherry blossom trees are a great small garden idea according to gardening experts, as long as you pick the right variety. And most of them look beautiful all year long, not just during spring, covered in pretty foliage or even fruit during the rest of the seasons.

So if you’re looking to add a blooming cherry blossom tree to your outdoor space, these are the 5 to consider according to our pros - along with the best places to get them.

(Image credit: Getty Images/vavlt)

Best cherry blossom trees for small gardens

As mentioned, cherry blossom trees are some of the best trees for small gardens. So you’re in luck.

‘Cherry blossom trees are a good idea for smaller gardens just because of their mainly compact size,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench. ‘There are lots of different varieties of Cherry Blossom, with each one growing to different sizes, in different conditions and producing different coloured flowers.’

‘Different cherry blossom trees will require different types of soil, including everything from chalky to loamy. They'll also all require different growing conditions, so it's important to understand this when you choose a variety,’ he adds.

That’s something to keep in mind, as well as taking good care of it which includes knowing when to prune your cherry blossom tree and more.

Steve Chilton Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and director of LeisureBench Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field. As the director of LeisureBench, an industry-leading garden furniture company, Steve has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants.

Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, the UK’s leading trades matching site, chimes in with another benefit of small cherry blossom trees, ‘Small cherry trees don’t create a lot of shade so you can grow spring flowers underneath them without worrying about a lack of sunlight. These smaller varieties don’t grow very tall so are easy to maintain and will not dominate your garden.’

And as far as small-size cherry blossom trees go, these are the best that our experts recommend.

Fiona Jenkins Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Fiona Jenkins is a UK-based landscaper with over twenty five years of experience in the industry. As a gardening expert for MyJobQuote, one of the UK's top trades-matching sites, Fiona offers her expert advice to MyJobQuote's tradespeople and homeowners, and has also been featured as a gardening expert for a range of reputable publications.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

1. Prunus incisa Kojo-no-mai

We can’t talk about petite cherry blossom trees without mentioning Kojo-no-mai, also known as the Fuji cherry. This one undoubtedly tops the list of recommendations from our experts.

‘Kojo-no-mai is a compact cherry tree that will produce small white blossoms in spring,’ Fiona says. ‘Its branches grow in an interesting zigzag pattern and in autumn it will offer great foliage colour.’

Steve continues, ‘This is a dwarf cherry blossom tree that only grows to a height of around 2 to 3 metres which is perfect for small spaces. It flowers in early spring, but has lovely bright coloured foliage all year round so it's always a beautiful option.’

Where to buy Prunus incisa:

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

2. Prunus subhirtella autumnalis

As the name suggests, this cherry blossom tree variety starts blooming in autumn rather than spring and continues doing so throughout the winter months all the way to spring, adorning your garden with light pink blossoms during the coldest times of the year.

‘This is a winter-flowering tree which blooms throughout the winter months. It only grows to a height of around 2 to 4 metres, making it ideal for smaller gardens. These are also low-maintenance, so good if you're wanting something a little easier to look after without losing out on appearance,’ Steve notes.

Where to buy Prunus subhirtella autumnalis:

(Image credit: Gardening Express)

3. Prunus avium Regina

If white blooms are more your cup of tea and you’d like your cherry blossom tree to bear some fruit as well, especially since fruit trees are among the plants that increase property value, then Steve recommends the Prunus avium kind. Also known as Regina, it’s perfect for these exact purposes.

‘In spring, this tree produces bright white flowers, while the summer sees it produce cherries. This tree only grows up to 4 metres and won't spread out too far, so it's ideal for smaller gardens and perfect if you're wanting a tree that produces fruits too,’ he explains.

Where to buy Prunus avium Regina:

(Image credit: Amazon/Carbeth)

4. Prunus amanogawa

Nicknamed the Flagpole cherry for its distinctive vertical shape, that’s precisely the reason why Prunus amanogawa is perfect for tiny spaces.

‘Amanagowa is another compact ornamental cherry tree which can be container grown and will also look spectacular in a border. It is also known as the Flagpole cherry due to its upright growth habit,’ Fiona says.

Where to buy Prunus amanogawa:

5. Prunus kursar

While most of the other varieties bloom with either soft pink or white blossoms, Prunus kursar is notable for its vibrant, deep pink flowers that appear in mid March. And during autumn, this cherry blossom tree is just as beautiful and on theme as it turns fiery red and golden. A sight to behold.

Where to buy Prunus kursar:

(Image credit: Primrose)

FAQs

Is there a dwarf cherry blossom?

Yes, there is a dwarf cherry blossom tree variety. As mentioned above, it’s named Prunus incisa Kojo-no-mai or sometimes it’s called Fuji cherry after Japan’s Mount Fuji. It blooms white and comes highly recommended by gardening pros as the top cherry blossom tree for small gardens as it grows to a compact, rounded shape with minimal spreading tendencies.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

Can cherry blossom trees be grown in pots?

‘Cherry blossoms can be grown in containers with well-draining soil. Because of their size and ability to grow in pots, they're great for growing on balconies,’ Steve says.

For container-growing purposes, Steve and other experts recommend the Prunus incisa Kojo-no-mai, which is the dwarf cherry blossom tree variety.

There’s nothing stopping you from planting that cherry blossom tree now, however tiny your outdoor space is.