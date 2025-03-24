Small Japanese garden ideas – 7 ways to infuse a tiny outdoor space with Japanese-inspired planting and landscaping

If you’re hoping to redesign your garden this year but space is limited, it’s worth taking a look at some small Japanese garden ideas.

Zen garden ideas have long been a popular garden trend, and the brilliant thing about Japanese-inspired gardens is that the design features can be applied to any space, regardless of its size.

So, if you're looking for small garden ideas, we've compiled a list of the best small Japanese garden ideas – with design tips from a trusted panel of garden experts – to help you get started.

1. Create a small Japanese rock garden

(Image credit: Getty Images/GCShutter)

Rocks are among the fundamental elements of large and small Japanese garden ideas, where they represent mountains. Even in a tiny space, you can dedicate an area to a small Japanese rock garden.

‘A Japanese rock garden (also known as a ‘zen garden’) is perfect for compact spaces,’ says David Fryer, head of technical at Mr Fothergill’s. ‘To achieve this, carefully arrange rocks to act as mountains, and rake sand or gravel into patterns to represent flowing water.'

It's also worth incorporating some plants if you have the space. ‘To add softness and interest, use low-growing plants such as moss or miniature evergreen pines,' David suggests. 'The Juniperus squamata – the plant known as ‘Blue Star’ – is a great choice.'

You can buy Juniperus squamata 'Blue Star' from £15.99 at Crocus.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

David Fryer Head of technical at Mr Fothergill's David has a Horticulture BSc (hons) degree from Reading University and has worked in Horticulture for all of his career. He has worked at Fothergill's Seeds for the last four years as head of technical, responsible for sourcing seed and quality management, including germination testing and growing trials.

2. Plant dwarf trees

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme Photography Ltd)

Among the best trees for small gardens are a few Japanese garden stalwarts, so you don’t have to skip these features just because you’re tight on space.

‘If you only have space for pots and containers, dwarf Japanese maples or azaleas are a fantastic choice,’ says David. ‘Both bring colour without taking up too much room.’

If you’re looking for a cherry blossom tree for a small garden, though, you’ll need to choose the variety wisely.

‘No Japanese-inspired garden is complete without cherry blossom, but most traditional varieties are too large for small gardens,’ David explains. ‘Instead, choose dwarf types like the ‘Weeping Yoshino’ cherry for delicate white blossoms.’

Where to buy trees for a small Japanese garden:

Primrose: Prunus × Yedoensis 'Shidare-Yoshino' is an excellent choice for smaller gardens.

Prunus × Yedoensis 'Shidare-Yoshino' is an excellent choice for smaller gardens. Crocus: Acer palmatum 'Beni-maiko' is another compact option.

3. Introduce a small water feature

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

Water features are perfect for small Japanese garden ideas, and the range of sizes and styles available means there’s an option for every space.

‘Although authentic Zen gardens are dry, introducing a small water feature like a fountain or pond will enhance the landscape while symbolising the continuous flow of time and change,’ says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman.

‘Don't forget to break up the design with accessories such as bridges, statues and, most importantly, lanterns.’

Get the look:

4. Design a small Japanese courtyard garden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you live in a city garden or have a tiny courtyard, you might want to think about designing a small Japanese courtyard garden.

‘For something more elevated, consider a Japanese courtyard garden,’ says David. ‘This style works particularly well for modern houses and townhouses, as the enclosed feeling creates a sense of retreat.

‘Use stepping stones, gravel paths, or even a small water feature to introduce movement and sound. Bamboo adds height and creates gentle rustling sounds, too.’

You could even grow moss or other creeping perennials like Corsican mint (available to buy from Crocus) between the stepping stones.

5. Create depth with design

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

The best garden layout ideas are those that effectively make a small garden feel bigger, and when it comes to small Japanese garden ideas, you can use a few design tricks to enhance the space you have.

‘Even a small garden can feel spacious by using design tricks inspired by Japanese landscaping,’ says Camilla Lesser, property development manager at Essential Living.

‘Zigzagging pathways, layered planting and borrowed scenery (shakkei) can create depth and a sense of journey.’

6. Opt for a windowsill garden

(Image credit: Getty Images/Helin Loik Tomson)

If outdoor space is really limited, you can experiment with small Japanese garden ideas indoors instead.

‘If you have no outdoor space, an indoor windowsill garden can still work,’ says David. ‘Houseplants such as a weeping fig or jade tree are good for this.’

Just make sure you know where to place a jade plant and other houseplants to help them thrive.

7. Choose the right lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Cleverly selected garden lighting can really set the rest of your small Japanese garden ideas off.

‘Thoughtful placement and subtle illumination are key to maintaining the tranquil and meditative atmosphere these gardens are known for,’ says James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting.

‘Traditional stone or modern LED lanterns provide a soft, diffused glow that mimics the natural light of the moon. Positioning them near pathways or water features enhances the garden’s serenity.’

These lantern-style outdoor lights from B&Q are perfect if you have space on a wall.

James also recommends using shadows creatively by positioning lights to cast shadows from trees or rocks – a technique that adds depth and movement to the garden after dark.

FAQs

What is the colour scheme for a Japanese garden?

Natural tones are key when it comes to choosing a colour palette for a Japanese garden.

‘The colour palette of a Japanese garden is designed to be balanced and in tune with the seasons,’ explains David from Mr Fothergill’s. ‘Unlike western-style gardens that may focus on bold contrasts, Japanese garden colours blend more naturally.

‘Shades of green dominate Japanese gardens with plants like bamboo, Japanese maples, pine trees, and moss creating a strong foundation. The greens are often contrasted with soft pinks in spring.’

There’s a lot of seasonal variation, too. ‘As the seasons shift, reds and oranges take over, particularly in autumn when Acer palmatum varieties like 'Firecracker' display fiery foliage,' David adds.

Which planting schemes will you be trying this year?