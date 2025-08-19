These are the two best ways to tell if your sweetcorn is ready to be harvested for delicious, juicy cobs

Sweetcorn harvest time starts now, with many cobs ripe and ready for grilling and roasting. You’ll need to figure out exactly when sweetcorn is ready to harvest first, though, because picking it at the right time is key to juicy, tasty cobs.

Whether you’ve learned how to grow sweetcorn for the first time this year or you’re a seasoned grower, I’d argue that it’s one of the most satisfying crops to harvest. Sweetcorn is usually ready between August and October, but for every plant, there's a small window within that timeframe: too early, and there won’t be much flavour; too late, and the cobs will be tough and dry. So, when is sweetcorn ready to harvest?

Well, there are two tests you can use to help you time it right: the kernel test and the tassel test.

1. The kernel test

(Image credit: Getty Images / Vitali Laurentsik)

One of the easiest ways to tell if sweetcorn is ready to harvest is by peeling it back a little and performing what’s known as the kernel test.

‘Peel back the husk slightly and press your thumbnail into a kernel,’ advises Jane Westoby, creative director at The Hampshire Seed Company. ‘If a milky liquid oozes out, the corn is ready.’

You’ll also need to look out for signs that your sweetcorn isn’t ready to be harvested.

‘If the liquid is clear, it needs a bit longer,’ says Jane. ‘If there’s no liquid at all, you’ve left it too late!’

Sweetcorn is one of the key vegetables you can harvest in September, too – so don't panic if the liquid is still clear!

If your corn is producing a milky liquid, though, it’s good to go – but there’s another way to check that doesn’t involve tampering with the husks...

2. The tassel test

(Image credit: Getty Images / Ekaterina savyolova)

An even simpler way to tell when to harvest sweetcorn is by looking at the tassels, or silks, which you’ll find at the top of the husk.

‘The primary function of the silks is to capture the pollen to fertilise the corn kernels,’ explains Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. ‘When these silks turn brown, start to shrivel and go brittle, the kernels have been pollinated and should be ready to harvest.’

For the full harvesting experience, I love this wooden garden trug from Crocus. To harvest the cobs, simply twist and tug them firmly downwards, away from the stem (though you could always use some secateurs like the WOLF-Garten Bypass Secateurs, £24.99 at Amazon).

Freshly harvested sweetcorn is perfect if you're looking to grill food on one of the best BBQs on the market (especially charcoal BBQs, for that authentic smoky flavour). For the best results, you'll just need to harvest them right before you plan to cook with them.

'Sweet corn sugars start turning to starch as soon as it’s picked – so for the sweetest taste, harvest it and get it straight into the pan or onto the BBQ,' says Jane.

And that’s it! If you’re wondering when to harvest sweetcorn, use the tassel test or the kernel test (or both!) to help you strike while the iron’s hot. You could even try learning how to grow glass gem corn next year, if you like the sound of rainbow-coloured cobs.