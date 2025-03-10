When is the best time to water a houseplant? Garden experts say you should always stick to this time of day

Do you know when the best time is to water a houseplant? Garden experts have revealed the best time to water your plants is in the morning if you want them to flourish.

Over or underwatering your plants is one of the biggest killers of houseplants , which is why it’s important to get your watering schedule right. Morning watering ensures your plants get enough hydration all day - which if you’re a plant killer like me, is great to know.

Unlike when you should water your garden , which is best during cooler periods like the evening, indoor plants are early birds. I asked the experts everything you need to know about the best time to water a houseplant.

When is the best time to water a houseplant?

‘The ideal time to water your houseplants is in the morning. Most plants will appreciate being watered in the morning as it gives them a chance to absorb the water before the sun is at its peak and the heat makes the water evaporate faster,’ explains Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James Merrell)

‘It can also be a good time for plants that do not get as much sunlight as they would like, as the following hours of daylight will help to pull water out of the soil so that the plant is not left sitting in water for long. Plants that need to be misted should also receive this in the morning, as it will help them increase their humidity levels through the day.’

If you water your plants during the middle of the day, you run the risk of the water evaporating before the plant can absorb what it needs.

Should all houseplants be watered in the morning?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘Different plants have different needs and this can also depend on their environment and their soil type. For example, succulents hold onto moisture and don’t need watering daily, but plants that need humidity, such as orchids, require misting as well as regular watering,’ says Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager of Haute Floris .

‘An easy trick which works for most plants to see if they need water is to place your finger in the soil about an inch. If it feels dry, your plant needs watering. If you still feel moisture, then hold off for now.

‘Observing your plants and considering their environment, seasonal changes and humidity levels in your home will help you establish a watering routine that you can then stick to.’

While you should always water your plants in the morning, not all houseplants need watering as regularly as each other, which is why you should always feel for moisture first or you could try investing in a houseplant monitor.

If you’re still concerned about not caring for your houseplants in the way they deserve, there are plenty of unkillable houseplants that any novice can care for - I’ve rounded up a few of my favourites.