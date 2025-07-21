7 common irrigation mistakes that could be ruining your garden – experts share the biggest pitfalls when setting up a watering system

Watering your garden correctly is key. We invest a lot in plants, lawns, and general maintenance, so if it's not hydrated enough – just like us - then it will wilt.

Good planning, using the right setup, and learning a few tips and tricks from experts will ensure your garden stays looking perfect throughout the warmer months, whether you're growing veggies, summer bedding, or shrubs – and is a system you can put in place to water your plants when you're on holiday.

We asked our experts what irrigation mistakes are best to avoid, and how to fix them, as it's not all about keeping your garden looking lush and alive; it's also about using water economically.

7 irrigation mistakes to avoid

'When it comes to irrigation, many keen gardeners, even experienced ones, can fall prey to common pitfalls that hinder their plants' health and waste precious resources," explains Clair Albone, senior category manager at Wickes.

There's more to keeping everything watered than meets the eye, and below we delve into what irrigation mistakes to avoid and how to get the best out of your watering system this summer.

1. Over watering

Something we don't often consider is actually over-watering, as we tend to worry more about not watering enough.

'The key to good watering technique is to water less regularly than you might think, but water more thoroughly,' advises gardening expert and author, Sarah Raven. 'This is much better than little and often, as a small amount of water is unlikely to soak into the root ball where the plant needs it most.'

When it comes to your lawn, gardening expert Ted Bromley-Hall, at Ibran, working with Tombola says that keeping it green in scorching conditions is a tough task. 'For this, the simple answer is ensuring your lawn has enough water – but not too much. Overwatering can be just as damaging as underwatering. According to Ted, signs of overwatering include yellow or brown leaves, soil that won't dry and dropping leaves. 'You also need to factor in recent or upcoming rainfall, as unnecessary watering can result in runoff and waste resources.'

Another great tip from Ted is to perfect when you do it. 'You need to time watering it so that the grass gets what it needs without the water adding to the lawn being scorched. Therefore, the best times to water any plant in summer, grass included, is early morning and late evening when the sun is less intense.'

Sarah Raven Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and author Since the publication of her first book, ‘The Cutting Garden,’ Sarah has led the way in introducing a new kind of productive gardening. Her aim is to create intense colour and beauty, combined with a practical and easy-to-achieve approach. Her love of gardening extends to all areas, from growing cut flowers and delicious vegetables from seed, to designing stunning gardens packed full of variety, colour, and scent.

Ted Bromley-Hall Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Ted has been at the forefront of developing and bringing new sustainable landscaping products to the market for over 10 years. His passions include anything outdoors including gardening, cycling, and hiking.

2. Using the wrong kind of sprinkler head

'Using the wrong sprinkler head can be equally damaging. For example, a fine mist for newly seeded lawns won't work for established shrubs as it can often lead to uneven coverage and dry patches,' says Clair.

You can change to a multipurpose spray head for your hose. Clair explains, 'To avoid these common mistakes while watering, gardeners can opt for the round head water sprayer, £14 from Wickes, which features 8 different watering patterns and a comfortable rear trigger control with trigger lock.'

For larger areas, we like Amazon's Wisdomwell garden sprinkler adjustable water spray, priced at £26.99. It has a 360-degree three-arm rotating system that comes with two sprinkler heads.

3. Neglecting system maintenance

If you do have an irrigation system in place, like anything, it will need maintaining to keep it running smoothly, and to check for leaks.

'Failing to keep up with regular system maintenance is a big pitfall, as this can result in leaks and clogs which reduce efficiency and can leave areas of your garden dry,' says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk. He advises regularly inspecting valves, nozzles, and pipes allows you to spot minor issues early, before they turn into expensive repairs. 'I would also recommend installing a filter at the water source to prevent debris from accumulating in the water line.'

The Kärcher 2.645-225.0 particle filter for garden irrigation systems, £7.99 from Amazon, has a 4.4/5 rating and good reviews. Although it's designed for the Kärcher Rain System, the tap connector on the input side is compatible with all known click systems.

Chris Bonnett Social Links Navigation Founder of GardeningExpress Chris Bonnett is the founder of online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was a teenager he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.

4. Improper zoning

According to Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, the most common mistake in garden irrigation is failing to separate your system into zones based on plant type, sun exposure, or soil needs.

'This issue can lead to some areas being overwatered and others not receiving enough water, which stresses plants and wastes water. To avoid this happening, check the plant label when buying your plant at the garden centre and start by mapping your landscape and grouping plants with similar water requirements together. This allows you to tailor watering schedules for each zone in your garden, ensuring every plant gets the right amount of moisture.'

Check out the RHS Complete Gardener's Manual, £22 from DK, It's full of essential gardening tips that start from planning your garden, how to plant, design inspiration and how to be self-sufficient.

Julian Palphramand Social Links Navigation Head of plants at British Garden Centres Overseeing the procurement and selection of indoor and outdoor plant varieties for the company's 73 retail stores across the UK makes Julian an expert in everything plants. His expertise in horticulture and his passion for fostering a love of plants among customers help drive the continuous growth and success of the group.

5. Not factoring in weather changes

The weather in the UK is pretty erratic these days, and we can't rely on summer's being hot and winter's being cool. There are so many variables to consider.

'We know the UK weather can be unpredictable so try to avoid watering your plants on a fixed schedule without considering changes in rainfall, temperature, or the season, as it can be temperamental at best,' advises Julian.

It pays to be on your toes especially during the summer months when we can go from heatwaves to torrential rain within 24 hours. Julian agrees, 'Adjust your watering schedule to what the weather is doing at the time, particularly during wet or dry periods, to better match your plants’ needs'

One way to check if your garden needs watering is to try the watering pan test - it can tell you what your lawn's water levels are.

6. Watering at the wrong times

It heats up and we immediately think we need to get the watering can out, but should we water plants in the sun?

Sarah explains, 'Watering in full sun is wasteful; half of it evaporates before it’s done any good, especially on a breezy day. If you water in the morning or, ideally, the cooler evenings, there is more time for the water to soak in and reach the roots where it’s needed most.'

Again, this is a case of monitoring the weather that you have on any given day. So even if you're using a smart watering system or a hose, if the day is due to be hot, consider an early morning water. 'This reduces evaporation and lowers the risk of pests and diseases, helping your plants stay healthy and hydrated,' says Julian.

If mornings don't work for you, Sarah says evenings will be fine. 'Watering in the evening also provides a good opportunity to check on your plants. You might notice a new rose in bloom or a surprise self-sown verbena you’d missed during the day.'

7. Watering leaves, not roots

This may sound odd, but read on - we can stand watering our gardens for ages, but if the water is only hitting the leaves, we're pretty much wasting our time.

'It’s important to ensure you’re watering the roots, not just the leaves, says Chris. 'Wet foliage creates a moist environment where fungi can thrive, increasing the risk of diseases. Instead, aim to water at the base of the plant where it's absorbed directly by the roots.'

Sarah agrees, 'It’s always better to water at the base of a plant, especially in the evening – fungal diseases like mildew and botrytis, especially on dahlias and courgettes, are common if you only catch their leaves.'

A watering can with a long spout that has a removable spout is a good option for ensuring it reaches the soil. Amazon's Keplin 8L small watering can, £11.99, has an easy pour action making it perfect for getting under leaves.

Irrigation essentials

FAQs

What should you not do when irrigating seedlings?

Seedlings can be delicate and can be damaged easily so don't water them with a high pressure flow.

The best option is to use the spray option on your hose sprinkler so they get watered, but not with force. Overwatering them can lead to soggy soil and fungal diseases too, so keep that in mind.

How to water plants when away for 2 weeks?

There are two options here really, ask a friend or neighbour to come over and water, or, invest in a timer on your irrigation system.

The issue can come if you've set your timer and it rains a lot, your plants risk being water-logged, but if you can gauge the weather for two weeks then it's the easiest option.

Whether you've set up a complex yet successful irrigation system or water using a can or hose, our mistakes to avoid will ensure your lawn and plants stay hydrated without mishap.

It is an ever-changing thing though due to erratic weather we currently have in the UK, so be flexible in your approach, we're big fans of the Olla irrigation method that has been used for thousands of years – give it a try!