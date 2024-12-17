What is the biggest killer of houseplants? Plant experts reveal the care tip you should never overlook
This one goes out to all those who can’t stop, won’t stop killing their indoor plant babies…
What is the biggest killer of houseplants? Knowing the answer to this question will save you a lot of time you might have spent standing over a drooping fern or a crispy fiddle-leaf fig in despair.
Now, while you could resign yourself to a lifetime tending to so-called unkillable houseplants, we know that you've likely got your heart on making one of the best houseplants of all time your next plant baby. And we don't blame you one bit, to be honest.
According to the experts, the biggest killer of houseplants is not feeding them and not repotting them when they need it most. While some houseplants like to be pot-bound it will stress most plants and eventually kill them.
'Many symptoms of sad or stressed plants are down to lack of sufficient nutrients (or light!). While plants outside can grow deeper into the soil in search of nutrients, houseplants are limited to the compost in their pots,' explains Kelly Dyer, in-house plant doctor at Patch Plants.
'In reality, most composts only have enough food to keep them going for about 6 months. After that, they require regular feeding with plant food during their growing season – from late spring to late summer – to top them up.'
It's for this reason that repotting is an essential element of houseplant care – knowing when to repot houseplants as well as how to repot houseplants.
'The longer they’re in their pot the more the compost will break down and become compact and if the plant is growing well, then the roots will eventually fill the pot, leaving little room for compost,' says Kelly.
'Repotting into fresh compost should be done at a minimum every 2 years if you feed regularly. This can either be into a slightly bigger pot, or you can trim the root ball down and plant it back into the same pot.'
Repotting a houseplant is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a pretty new plant pot.
Soil Ninja is one of the best brands for houseplant compost blends. They come in small resealable bags for no garden plant owners.
A note on watering
That all being said, overwatering AND underwatering are the second biggest killers of houseplants.
'There are many reasons why houseplants die but the most likely is to do with watering, and almost always overwatering,' says Ellen-Mary Webster, author and professional gardener.
'Plants are easy to kill with kindness! It’s important to check the label when purchasing a new houseplant and do some research to see how much water your individual plants actually need.'
'Generally speaking, many houseplants may need watering once a week to every two weeks depending on the amount of light, the pot size and temperature. Some will need more and others far less,' explains says professional gardener Ellen-Mary Webster, who adds that 'watering many houseplants more than once a week is almost always deadly!'
'Houseplants will mostly need less water over the colder winter months but can also dry out really fast if the heating is on,' she continues.
'The majority of houseplants (but not all) won’t want to be sitting in wet, cold soil as this will cause the roots to rot, so a thorough watering infrequently, allowing the water to drain out the bottom of the inner pot before putting it back in the outer pot is better than a little water every now and again.'
Of course, now you know the biggest killer of houseplants, you can arm yourself with this knowledge in order to better protect your beloved plant babies from an untimely end.
We guess it's the perfect excuse to treat yourself (and your indoor garden_ to an array of beautiful new pots – as well as a mister for spritzing them and keeping them hydrated (but not too soggy) as and when required.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
How to sharpen a knife - 2 methods experts recommend to make carving Christmas dinner easier this year
Impress you guest with your knife skills this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is an expensive bed worth it? Sleep and furniture experts reveal how much you should spend on a new bed
If you want to invest in your sleep in 2025, it all starts with a good quality bed - but does that mean expensive?
By Zoë Phillimore
-
Does the wattage of a vacuum cleaner matter? Experts reveal whether these numbers can affect its performance
This is what your vacuum cleaner’s wattage really means for its performance
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How long does a poinsettia last? 4 ways to beat the average lifespan
With the right care, your poinsettia plant could last a lot longer than you'd expect
By Sophie King
-
Why have my Christmas cactus leaves turned red? The 4 possible reasons and how to fix each of them
Restore your festive plant just in time for Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
When to harvest leeks for the sweetest and tenderest vegetables
Milder and sweeter than onions, but every bit as delicious, let's discuss when to harvest leeks...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How often should you water your poinsettia? Former Royal gardener reveals the ideal watering schedule
Keep this festive plant looking its best this Christmas
By Katie Sims
-
4 plants you should never prune in December – and why pruning in winter could cost you next year's blooms
The trees and shrubs you should avoid pruning this month
By Sophie King
-
Is December too late to plant tulip bulbs? Here's what the experts say
If you're dreaming of a springtime garden filled with tulips, look this way...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Bird box winter care - 6 things wildlife experts are urging gardeners to do now to keep birds safe and warm
When was the last time you gave your bird box some TLC?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Should I spray my Christmas tree with water? Why this common care tip could do your tree more harm than good
Is spraying a real Christmas tree with water helpful? We asked the experts...
By Sophie King