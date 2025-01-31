Can you lay turf in February? Yes, but only under these conditions, warn lawn experts

We're fast approaching the start of the growing season, and there's one question we've been hearing a lot this month: Can you lay turf in February?

Well, you absolutely can lay turf in February — but there are a few conditions you’ll need to be aware of first.

‘You can technically lay turf all year round as long as the ground isn't frozen or frosty,’ explains Chrissie Handley, lawn care specialist at Online Turf.

If you're on the hunt for lawn care tips that can help revive a lawn after winter, turf could be the way forward. It's a brilliant way to start afresh and lay a brand-new lawn ahead of summer.

Chrissie Handley Social Links Navigation Lawn care specialist Chrissie Handley is a lawn care specialist working for Online Turf. With extensive expertise in turf-laying, grass maintenance & seasonal gardening advice, she is dedicated to helping gardening enthusiasts achieve lush, healthy lawns year-round.

But can you lay turf in February?

Yes — but only you avoid the frost. It all comes down to how successfully the new turf can take root in your garden.

‘Turf roots will struggle to grow into frozen ground,' warns Chrissie. 'This means your root systems won't be stable or established enough to survive harder conditions such as increased foot traffic, disease or weed growth.'

Even if the ground isn’t frozen right now, you’ll need to think ahead — especially if heavy rain or snow is forecasted (even if you've learned how to flood-proof your garden!).

‘If your new turf is left underneath significant snowfall, it's more susceptible to contract fungal diseases like snow mould,’ warns Chrissie.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby Photography Limited)

If you’re in doubt about the weather, it’s safest to hold off until a milder forecast is on the horizon.

‘While February can be mild enough for turfing, weather can be unpredictable,’ says Jane Fairlie, technical development manager at premium garden care products manufacturer Doff Portland. ‘If heavy rain, snow or freezing conditions are forecast, it’s best to wait until things warm up.’

Tips for laying turf in February

So, can you lay turf in February? As long as the ground isn’t frozen, you should be good to go — but we asked our panel of lawn experts for some pointers to help us get the most out of this February garden task.

What you'll need

1. Check the soil condition

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

As Chrissie mentioned, you should always check your garden’s soil condition before laying turf in the colder months.

‘Make sure the ground is well-drained and not waterlogged or frozen,’ says Jane from Doff Portland.

If the soil is frozen or frosty, it’s best to hold off until conditions improve. You might need to learn how to fix a waterlogged lawn first, too — especially with the stormy weather we’ve had recently!

2. Keep the turf moist

Like other plants, consistent moisture is key to establishing new turf in a garden.

‘You should make sure it remains moist (either from the rain or from watering) and gets as much sunlight as possible to help the rooting-in process,’ says Chrissie. ‘You can also check the progress by lifting up a small corner of the turf and seeing whether the white roots have begun to grow into the ground.’

Just make sure you aren’t overwatering new turf, which will leave your new lawn vulnerable to moss growth and disease, or even kill it off altogether.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby Photography)

3. Prepare the soil with fertiliser

To boost your turf’s chance of success, Jane recommends applying fertiliser beforehand.

‘Apply a general-purpose fertiliser (20g per square meter) four to seven days before laying the turf,’ she says. ‘This gives the fertiliser time to settle and feed the roots.'

Just avoid feeding your lawn with the wrong fertiliser after you've laid the turf — it's one of the most common winter lawn care mistakes.

FAQs

Will frost damage newly laid turf?

We've already established that turf will struggle to, well, establish itself in frozen ground, but what will a lighter frost do to fresh turf?

'Frost isn’t usually a problem if the soil temperature is above 7°C,' explains Jane from Doff Portland. 'However, if severe frosts are expected, you can protect the turf with a layer of horticultural fleece weighed down at the edges.'

As with all outdoor covers for plants, you'll need to remember to remove the fleece after the risk of frost has passed. 'This will help avoid any build-up of condensation, which can lead to rotting or diseases,' Jane says.

How long does turf take to root in winter?

Like many other plants, grass enters a period of dormancy during the winter months. This affects the rate at which new turf takes root in a garden.

'When laying turf in February, it may take longer for the grass to root in as it won't be actively growing,' explains Chrissie from Online Turf. 'It tends to take around three to six weeks for turf to root in winter, compared to the two or three weeks you see in spring and summer.'

If you'd prefer to grow your own grass from scratch, you can start thinking about when to overseed a lawn soon, too.