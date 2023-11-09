These are the 5 best plant covers to protect your garden with this winter
What are the best plant covers to protect which plant this winter, according to gardening experts
The cold winter months are a difficult time not only for us, people, but also for our plants. Especially those residing outside in our gardens. So the least we can do is to offer them a helping hand and a layer of protection against the frost. But what are the best plant covers for winter?
Giving your plants protection in winter is one of the best winter gardening ideas you could have as not every plant is built for the cold, windy, frosty and wet winters of the UK.
Part of the process of overwintering, which is essential for helping your plants survive the chilly months in case you were wondering what is overwintering, there are various winter plant protection covers out there. Our gardening experts say these are the five best ones, while advising which is best for what kind of plant.
5 best plant covers for winter
As we’ve entered the month of November and all of a sudden, the temperatures are dropping at a speedy rate, it’s about time to start thinking about how we’re going to protect our garden plants through winter.
‘Generally, you should start thinking about covering plants for winter before the first frost hits,’ says Jack Sutcliffe, co-founder of shed manufacturer, Power Sheds. ‘It's beneficial to protect more delicate plants when temperatures start dropping below freezing or when there's a forecast for extreme cold weather.’
Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, the UK’s leading trades matching site, adds, ‘Keep an eye on your local weather forecast for warnings of frost and aim to get your covers over your tender plants before it hits. Frosts tend to appear from November onwards.’
And these are the five best covers to use on your plants to protect your garden in winter.
1. Horticultural fleece
Horticultural fleece is quite a versatile plant cover, perfect for protecting an olive tree in winter as well as tomatoes or dahlias.
‘For winter, if you want to cover a plant or a tree outdoors, I recommend investing in a fleece,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench. ‘This will help to insulate your plants against cold conditions in winter, as well as from wind and heavy hail.’
‘This provides frost protection, so is great for frost-sensitive plants such as tomatoes, peppers, fuchsias, dahlias, canna lilies or begonias. I recommend looking on Amazon for a wide variety of different plant covers. This one from Amazon is good for frost as it's thick.’
Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field. As the director of LeisureBench, an industry-leading garden furniture company, Steve has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants.
2. Burlap wrap
Burlap is a natural, breathable material that’s perfect for wrapping around young trees, shrubs and perennials.
‘Burlap or frost cloth helps provide insulation and protection against freezing temperatures while allowing some light and air to penetrate,’ Jack advises.
3. Mulch
If you’re looking to protect bulb or tender plants then a layer of special winter mulch like this one from Garden Solutions is perfect.
‘One of the garden's most adaptable plant protection techniques is mulch,’ Jack says. ‘Applying a thick layer of mulch around the base of plants helps to insulate the soil, maintain moisture, and protect the roots from freezing temperatures.’
4. Bubble wrap
The benefits of plant covers lay in their ability to insulate the plant in question. And few things are as insulating as bubble wrap.
‘Greenhouse bubble wrap works as an insulating layer so that your greenhouse retains more heat than it otherwise would,’ Jack says.
Bubble wrap can also be wrapped around the base of a plant to protect it from frost.
5. A cloche or upturned basket
‘An upturned basket or a metal or bamboo cloche will help keep the wind and rain off smaller plants that are young, tender or vulnerable to being eaten,’ Fiona recommends. ‘These are great for things like strawberries, winter veggies and roses.’
These bamboo bell cloches from Amazon are most effective against light frosts and cold winds.
FAQ
How do I protect my plants from frost in the UK?
Horticultural fleece is the best way to protect your plants against the frost.
‘Horticultural fleece blankets are ideal for protecting young trees and shrubs around the base,’ Fiona says. ‘Fleece cover bags are great for using when a whole tree or shrub needs protection from the wind and rain.'
'These are a good choice for protecting potted trees such as olive and fig trees as well as cordylines. Smaller fleece bags can also be used to help protect tender flowers in containers and baskets.’
What do you cover small plants with to protect them against frost?
Building a structure for smaller, delicate plants is one of the best ways to protect them.
‘Building structures like A-frames or small tents using wooden stakes and coverings can shield delicate plants from harsh winter conditions,’ Jack recommends.
Just make sure that you always consider the specific needs of your plant . And remember, insulation and keeping your plant warm is important, but so is breathability and air circulation.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
When to plant onion sets if you want delicious onions on tap
Not sure when to plant onion sets? We've got you covered with our expert guide
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Instant vs Ninja – which air fryer should you buy this Black Friday?
We take a closer look at two of the most popular air fryer brands to see which one comes out on top
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Are cordless vacuum cleaners worth it? Our honest opinion so you don't waste money on Black Friday
The pros and cons of switching to a compact, cordless model
By Holly Cockburn