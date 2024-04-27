Lawn care calendar - a month-by-month guide to keep your lawn luscious and green all year round

If you’re looking for a lawn care calendar to make growing and maintaining your lawn a breeze, then look no further. This month-by-month guide has got you covered.

Of course, when you think of lawn care tips , you probably think of mowing the lawn and watering it. But grass is a little more complicated than that. While having one of the best lawnmowers is essential, you should also make sure that you complete specific lawn care tasks at certain points of the year for a tip-top lawn.

That’s why we’ve consulted with lawn care experts to come up with the ultimate lawn care calendar that outlines everything you need to do from January all the way through to December. Follow this guide, and you’ll be rewarded with a happy and healthy lawn.

Lawn care calendar

Keeping our lawn luscious, full, and green can be a daunting prospect. That’s why we’ve broken down the best lawn care calendar into manageable months to help you and your grass thrive.

January lawn care

In the midst of January frosts and freezing temperatures, you’re probably not focusing too much on your lawn. Thankfully, that’s the best thing you can do for your lawn this month.

As your grass protects the ground from the harsh temperatures, trampling over the blades and flattening them can allow the frost in. It can even result in drainage issues, which can cause the ground to compact even further. So, it’s best to give your lawn a wide berth.

And while your attention has been taken away from your lawn, you can focus your attention on other plants and produce you can sow and grow in January instead.

February lawn care

Although the harsh winter is (hopefully) over and done with in February, it’s still too early to cut the grass in February . The temperatures are still too cold, and your lawn will still be in a vulnerable state.

That's why February is the perfect time to inspect your lawn and assess the winter damage. This way, you can put together a plan on how to revive your lawn after winter . By forming this plan, you can make sure that you have all of the necessary tools and products ahead of schedule.

March lawn care

According to some experts, March is the perfect time to cut your grass for the first time after winter . However, this is all dependent on the weather. If it’s still too cold and wet, it might be worth waiting until it warms up.

In fact, that’s one reason Monty Don suggests waiting until June to mow the lawn for the first time after winter.

If the weather is warm and you can see that the grass is actively growing, however, there’s nothing stopping you from giving your lawn a haircut in March.

John Clifford, gardening expert at Gardenstone , says, ‘Begin mowing the lawn regularly, gradually lowering the height of the mower blades to prevent the grass from being damaged. Going in with your mower on a high setting straight away can cause damage.’

If the weather permits, March is also a great time to aerate your lawn . And you can find even more info in our guide on the best lawn care tips for March .

April lawn care

April is a busy month for green-fingered gardeners who want to keep their lawns in tip-top condition throughout the spring and summer months. In March, you should:

Scarify - Knowing when to scarify a lawn is key, as your efforts will be fruitless if you choose the wrong time. Thankfully, March is a great time to scarify your lawn. Just remember to do this before you weed and feed your lawn to get the full effects.

Remove weeds: There’s no point giving your lawn some TLC if it’s riddled with weeds. These weeds will continue to take over every spare inch of lawn, especially as the weather gets warmer and warmer. So, it’s best to tackle them in March and tend to a weed-free lawn instead.

Sow grass seed: March is the best time to sow grass seed , and it’s hard to get this lawn care job wrong. You can overseed your lawn if you’d rather, and then make sure you keep your lawn wet to give your seeds the best chance.

Mow your lawn: If you’ve already mowed your lawn for the first time since winter, you can continue mowing it when you feel it needs it. If you haven’t mowed your lawn yet, however, now could be your chance. Aim to cut it down to around 3cm for a regular lawn or 2cm for an ornamental lawn.

May lawn care

By the time May comes around, spring should be in full swing and your grass should be growing week-on-week. If you’re looking to improve lawn drainage , however, this month could be the time to tackle these problems once and for all.

How you do this depends on the type of drainage issue you’re dealing with, but we’d recommend either installing a French drain or levelling your lawn to prevent any excess pooling or puddling.

Aside from this, you might want to consider temporarily retiring your lawn mower for No Mow May . This will encourage pollination and bring wildlife to your garden. And with this extra time on your hands, you can tidy up your lawn edging for summer.

June lawn care

In June, your lawn care exploits from the past few months should finally be paying off. Your grass should be growing greener and thicker thanks to the warmer temperatures, seeding, and aeration, and the only thing you should really worry about is how often you should mow your lawn .

If you’re worried about the state of your lawn during the warm and dry temperatures, though, you could also consider watering your lawn. The best way to do that is with a sprinkler system like this Hozelock Rectangular Sprinkler from Argos , but just make sure you avoid these garden watering mistakes .

July lawn care

By July, summer will be in full swing, and you’ll probably be spending your days enjoying the best garden furniture and whipping up a few burgers on the best BBQ . And while there’s not a lot you need to do in terms of lawn care in July (aside from mowing, of course), you could feed your lawn for some extra TLC.

This isn’t essential, but using a summer lawn feed - like this Miracle-Gro EverGreen Premium Plus Thick & Green Lawn Food from Amazon - can give your lawn an extra boost of nitrogen, which will keep it luscious and thick.

Just remember to avoid putting garden furniture on grass to maintain the health and integrity of the blades, and keep an eye on ants' nests.

Ian Stephens, lawn care expert at Lawn Master says, ‘Do not pour boiling water on ants nests to kill them, as you will kill the grass.’ Instead, focus on ways to kill ants nests without harming your grass .

August lawn care

Although you’re probably still in summer mode in August, this month is a great time to get ahead of the game for the autumn months. In fact, most experts suggest sowing grass seed and overseeding your lawn for a second time in August.

Jane Dobbs, lead of the gardening team at Allan's Gardeners , explains, ‘Based on my professional experience, early autumn is the right time to overseed your lawn. August 15th to September 15th are the absolute best months in most regions. It's when the days are still warm enough to encourage growth and the nights are cooler, giving seedlings a break.'

Aside from this, you can simply enjoy your lawn as the end of the growing season draws near.

September lawn care

If you didn’t get around to sowing more grass seed in August, you don’t need to worry. September is still an ideal time to sow grass seed on your lawn, allowing you the chance to give it an extra boost before the next growing season.

Don’t put your gardening tools away just yet, though. One of the best autumn lawn care tips you can have in your back pocket is scarifying and aerating your lawn for a second time in September. This is all dependent on the state of your lawn, though.

Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench , explains, ‘Scarifying twice a year can be beneficial for some lawns, especially if they have a significant thatch buildup or moss issues. However, not all lawns require scarification, so it's best to assess your lawn's condition and needs before deciding on the frequency.’

October lawn care

By the time October comes around, the weather should have changed, and autumn should be in full swing. According to experts, this is the best time stop cutting grass before winter .

This means that you can retire your lawn mower for the winter (although you can get it out occasionally for a little tidy-up over the winter months if you want to). Aside from that, all you need to do is focus on keeping your grass clear of debris in October.

Ian says, ‘In the autumn, as leaves start to fall, clear them as often as you can.’ If you don’t, you may smother the airflow and restrict the lawn’s ability to absorb natural light.

November lawn care

In November, you should continue to keep an eye on your lawn, removing any debris or leaves as soon as possible to keep your lawn in tip-top shape.

However, your November lawn care jobs shouldn’t just focus on the lawn itself. According to Ian, you should also focus on the nearby objects that could interfere with your lawn - including nearby trees.

He says, ‘In winter, cut back overhanging branches to get more light and remove low branches for better airflow.’

December lawn care

When you’re focusing on Christmas and keeping your home warm over winter, you’re probably not thinking too much about your lawn - and that’s ok! There’s not much to do in December for your lawn, as your main objective is to leave it alone.

In fact, experts state that you should never walk on frosty grass if you can avoid it. Instead, you stick to a path and even try to keep pets off the lawn as much as possible.

Don’t worry, though, there are still so many other jobs to do in the garden in December to keep you busy.

FAQs

What months should I treat my lawn?

If you’re looking to feed or fertilise your lawn, it’s best to focus on the months just before and after the main growing period. So, treat between March and May and then again between late August and September.

When should I start lawn care UK?

Unfortunately, lawn care never stops. From January all the way through to December, you should be keeping an eye on your lawn, either keeping it safe from harm or preparing it for the coming months.

Well, there you have it. Make sure you bookmark this lawn care calendar so you know exactly what to do each month.