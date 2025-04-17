Garden expert reveals when to mow new turf and the 3 tell-tale signs your new lawn is ready to be cut

If you’ve laid new turf this spring, I’m sure you’re already itching to mow it and get your garden looking pristine. But hold off the mower for now - that is, until you know exactly when to mow new turf.

Laying turf is a quick way to bring your lawn ideas to life instantly without the need to sow grass seed . But mowing it too early, before the roots have established, can lead to an uneven surface and ruts, undoing all your hard work.

But don’t worry, garden experts have revealed when to mow new turf for a neat and tidy green lawn this summer, and the tell-tale signs that your new turf is ready for the mower.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

When to mow new turf

‘The most important thing to consider when laying new turf is to ensure that you give it time to properly establish itself before rushing to cut it. If laid in good conditions, you should ideally look to give your turf its first mow around three weeks in,’ explains Andrew White, gardening expert at Rhino Greenhouses .

This is because your turf is vulnerable for the first couple of weeks of its life in your garden. Its roots had been sliced to become turf, which is a major trauma for the grass, and it needs time to establish itself in your lawn. Because of this, you should also water your new turf daily while the roots establish.

As well as waiting three weeks, there are a few tell-tale signs you should look out for, which also tell you when to mow your lawn .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

1. Eye test

'You should be able to quickly establish if your turf has begun knitting together by looking at it and comparing it to when it was first laid. If the turf looks like it has begun weaving with other pieces of turf around it, you should be ok to begin mowing. If each piece of turf still looks independent from each other, it may be best to give it another week or so,’ says Andrew.

It may sound simple, but it is a great lawn care tip - if it doesn’t look right, don’t mow it just yet.

2. Check the roots are established

There is also a physical test you can do to check if your turf is ready to be mown. This involves tugging on the edge of your lawn to check if the roots have established.

‘Gently lift a corner of the turf. If there's resistance and you can see white roots growing into the soil below, that's a good sign,’ explains Ted Bromley-Hall, managing director of IBRAN Limited .

If there is no resistance, your turf is not ready to be mown. It should feel difficult to try and lift your lawn.

3. Check the soil condition

‘The ground should be relatively firm when you walk on it, not squelchy or overly soft,’ says Ted. ‘A common mistake I see is people rushing to mow when the ground is still too soft, which can lead to ruts and uneven surfaces.’

Because of this, if you’re experiencing bad weather, you should wait until the grass has dried out and feels firm to walk on before getting the mower out.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

How to mow new turf

When you first mow your lawn, you should also set your lawn mower blade higher for the first cut, not cutting more than a third of your turf.

‘Always mow newly laid grass on the highest possible setting. This is essential as it helps the newly established grass to avoid any unnecessary stress as it continues to mature. As the weeks go by, gradually begin lowering the blades for best results,’ says Andrew.

‘In the first three months, I'd recommend mowing relatively often, but never take more than a third of the length off the grass. This helps promote healthy growth, whilst still giving the grass plenty of time to fully establish itself.’

Bosch Bosch 38cm Hand Push Cylinder Lawnmower £59.50 at Argos For new turf, a cylinder lawnmower is helpful because they have a clean, precise cut which can limit the stress to your new grass. They use a scissor-like which mean the grass is cut rather than ripped from the turf.

Now you know when to mow new turf, I'm sure you'll have a gorgeous, green lawn all summer.