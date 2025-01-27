5 winter lawn care mistakes that could be damaging your grass, according to leading lawn experts

We're all guilty of making a few winter lawn care mistakes now and then — especially after the wet and stormy weather of recent weeks.

Even if you've finessed your garden's lawn care regime and you're sure you've got your lawn care calendar down to a tee, there's still room for lawn care mistakes along the way. That's why we've rounded up the most common winter lawn care mistakes to watch out for this season, to ensure you reach spring with healthy, green grass.

‘Proper winter lawn care is all about being gentle with your grass and avoiding harsh treatments,’ says Alasdair Boyes, technical manager at GreenThumb, a leading UK lawncare brand. ‘By taking the right precautions, you can help your lawn stay strong and healthy, ready for the spring season ahead.’

These are the most common winter lawn care mistakes to keep on your radar.

1. Walking on wet or frozen grass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

One of the most common winter lawn care mistakes is walking on grass when it’s wet or frozen. Lawns are far more vulnerable to damage under these conditions, so it's best to stick to garden paths where possible.

'Walking on an extremely wet or a heavily frozen lawn can leave unsightly footprints and cause compaction of the soil, which restricts airflow to the roots,’ explains Alasdair. This can also lead to long-term harm, such as weakening the grass or even killing patches of it.’

Save strolling on your grass for the warmer months — and wear a pair of lawn aerator shoes from Amazon so you can aerate your lawn while you're at it!

2. Not removing leaves from your lawn

(Image credit: Future PLC/Amateur Gardening)

Another common winter lawn care mistake is allowing leaves and debris to build up on your grass — and lawn experts say it's crucial to remove dead leaves from your lawn in winter.

‘Letting leaves and debris pile up creates a damp environment that’s perfect for mould, fungi and pests,’ explains Cheryl Harper, managing director at Greensleeves.

So, get your hands on a trusty garden rake like the Magnusson Lawn Rake from B&Q. Once you've collected the dead leaves, you could take a 'leaf' out of Monty Don's book and turn them into leafmould. Your plants will thank you later.

3. Leaving furniture on your grass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Leaves aren't the only unwelcome lawn visitors during the colder months. Leaving garden furniture on your grass in winter can deal heavy damage your lawn, too.

‘This can block sunlight and air from reaching the grass, effectively suffocating it,’ says Alasdair.

It’s really easy to make this winter lawn care mistake, especially if you don’t have anywhere to store your garden furniture between autumn and spring.

4. Using the wrong fertiliser

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee Photography)

Before you reach for an off-the-shelf fertiliser and start feeding your lawn, you’ll need to be aware of the drawbacks, because the best lawn fertiliser to use in autumn or summer isn't necessarily the right choice for winter lawn care.

Alasdair says using a generic lawn fertiliser could be detrimental to the health of your grass.

‘These fertilizers often release nutrients too quickly, and since the grass is dormant in winter, it can’t absorb them effectively,’ he explains. ‘As a result, the nutrients get washed away by rain or snowmelt, offering minimal benefit to your lawn.’

Luckily, you can buy lawn fertilisers like the Elixir Gardens Complete Winter Lawn Fertiliser from Amazon that are designed to be used in winter.

'The key is to choose a fertiliser designed specifically for the colder months,' Cheryl explains. 'Winter fertilisers typically contain less nitrogen, which encourages growth, and more potassium, which strengthens the grass and helps it withstand the challenges of frost, damp and disease.'

5. Mowing incorrectly

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Lawn experts are divided on when we should stop cutting our grass for winter, but they’re all united in the view that you should never cut grass while it’s wet.

While some garden experts, like Monty Don, believe you should let your grass grow long in winter, others think an occasional trim can keep on top of lawn health.

‘Some people mistakenly stop mowing entirely in winter, which can lead to overly long grass, increased moss growth and a less healthy lawn overall,’ warns Cheryl. ‘A little bit of care in winter can make a huge difference when warmer weather returns.’

That said, you shouldn’t cut your grass too short in winter. 'Mowing too closely can stress the grass, making it more vulnerable to cold damage,' explains Alasdair. 'Instead, aim for a moderate height that will help the lawn stay healthy and resilient through winter.'

If you're looking to buy the best lawnmower on the market this year, we highly rate the Bosch AdvancedRotak 750, which you can buy from Tooled-Up.

FAQs

Should I put anything on my lawn in winter?

As we've seen, one of the most common winter lawn care mistakes is feeding your grass with the wrong type of fertiliser. But Cheryl from Greensleeves believes that fertilising a lawn correctly in winter can give your grass the nourishment it needs ahead of spring.

'Applying a small amount in late autumn or early winter can give your lawn a much-needed boost to survive the colder months,' she says.

You shouldn't overdo it, though. 'Over-fertilising can stress the lawn and even scorch the grass, especially when it’s already coping with challenging conditions,' Cheryl continues. 'If you’re unsure, it’s best to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully or consult a lawn care expert to ensure you get it right.'

Have you been making any of these winter lawn care mistakes? You're not the only one!