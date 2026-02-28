While it’s true that a winter garden can be beautiful, I can guarantee that I’m not the only person missing pops of colour right now. So, I asked the experts for the best bedding plants to add instant colour to your garden right now.

Most garden border ideas come into their own during summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t achieve a colourful garden in the early spring. Bedding plants are fast-growing flowering plants that can be used to create high-impact displays in your garden - and there are so many to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for bedding plants for shade , bold colour, or even as a filler plant for sparse borders , these are the five plants the experts recommend right now for a pop of colour.

1. Pansies and violas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pansies are a garden staple, Able to thrive in chilly conditions, these blooms are instantly recognisable by their pretty, colourful shades.

‘Pansies are one of the most reliable bedding plants for early-season colour. They thrive in cooler temperatures, flower continuously and tolerate light frosts, making them ideal for brightening up borders and pots before summer bedding plants arrive. Their bold ‘faces’ create instant impact, and regular deadheading will keep them flowering for months,’ says Amber Tunney, Horticultural Specialist at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

Where to buy

2. Wallflowers

(Image credit: Alamy)

Another great choice for colour is wallflowers. ‘For immediate spring colour wallflowers can be planted now in a sunny position in your garden. In order to fully appreciate their gorgeously sweet scent make sure to plant some close to your front door in pots, by the side of walkways or close to seating in your garden where you can enjoy their scent on a sunny spring afternoon,’ says Lucie Bradley, garden and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irr iga tion .

Where to buy

3. Primroses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To me, primroses are a staple in any garden. They are a beautiful, nostalgic plant and for many, a signal that spring has sprung.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Primroses provide vibrant yellows, pinks, blues, and whites at a time when most gardens still look subdued and lack colour. They’re inexpensive, easy to care for, and ideal for edging pathways or filling gaps in containers. They also cope well with the UK’s unpredictable spring weather,’ says Amber.

Where to buy

4. Bellis Perennis / English Daisy

(Image credit: Getty)

Daisies are symbolic of spring, so it’s no surprise they are making an appearance on this list.

‘Bellis (daisies) are the perfect addition to any garden as they are extremely low maintenance, will thrive in full sun to partial shade, are generally pest and disease free and apart from needing to be kept well watered until established, all you have to do is deadhead regularly to encourage these cold hardy plants to provide you with colour from March through to June,’ says Lucie.

Where to buy

5. Tulips

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Who doesn’t love a tulip? With so many beautiful colours to choose from, these striking plants can suit any planting scheme and are guaranteed to add immediate impact to your garden.

‘For instant impact, choose tulips that are already in bud or just about to flower. They add height, structure and bold blocks of colour, making them a striking choice for pots, patios or borders,’ says Amber.

Where to buy

Which bedding plant has caught your eye?